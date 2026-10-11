Under Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funded dangerous experiments on Ebola, turning the deadly African virus into an aerosol and forcing monkeys to breathe it in to test a new vaccine, a fresh batch of Fauci’s personal emails reveal.

And Fauci, rather than showing any concern about these high-risk experiments and their potential threat to public health, was most worried about protecting the reputation of the vaccine.

The emails were sent by Fauci during the years 2015 - 2019.

News of the aerosolized Ebola experiments reached the public in tantalizing batches of Fauci’s ‘diary’ last week. They were released by Sen. Rand Paul, on his Reading Room site.

The emails lay bare Fauci’s disturbing conversations about experiments NIAID funded via the Department of Defense (DOD) in the U.S. Army’s bioweapons research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

NIAID and DOD researchers aerosolized Ebola virus so that they could assess the vaccine in primates after they inhaled the virus into their lungs.

Sen. Rand Paul

Ebola is not transmitted through the air. It spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, as Senator Paul explains.

However, someone in the vaccinology/bio-defense food chain that Fauci was supposed to be managing got the brilliant idea that aerosolizing this wretched virus would give insight into how the vaccine might work.

And it did.

All the monkeys died horrible deaths, but the vaccinated monkeys developed necrosis in their lungs.

In case the reader does not know, Fort Detrick is in Frederick, Maryland, 45 miles north of Washington, D.C. and just over an hour from Baltimore, in a region of some 10 million people.

There is a history of safety violations at Fort Detrick and its biolab doing dangerous pathogen experiments was temporarily closed in 2019 as reported here.

In May, 2025, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shut down the experiments on Ebola and other dangerous pathogens at Fort Detrick following continued safety concerns.

Kennedy’s decision was criticized by old-guard public health leaders like former NIH Director Francis Collins in The Telegraph who said, “These decisions will have tragic consequences.”

One wonders what Collins would think about the tragic consequences of an Ebola outbreak in the D.C.-Baltimore area.

Dr. Francis Collins

However, the potential disaster of a lab-leaked Ebola outbreak is not what troubled Fauci.

News of the disastrous vaccine experiment reached the African nations dealing with the horrible reality of an Ebola outbreak. Defense personnel, who Fauci called “foolish,” sent word of the failed vaccine trials to U.S. embassies in affected Africa. Fauci claimed that public health officials there were “going bonkers.”

Fauci was pissed off because the military disclosed the results of the experiment and it made the vaccine look bad. He wrote that the experiments, which, again, his own agency funded, should never have been done and should have been “classified” because “they could indicate a vulnerability.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci

In Fauci’s mind, a vaccine experiment that shows the vaccine causing harm is a “vulnerability” that needs to be kept secret.

This is yet another case of a long-standing but unstated rule of the entrenched public health bureaucrats – protect the reputation of vaccines, no matter what.

If the vaccine doesn’t work, deny it.

If the vaccine is unsafe, hide the data.

If someone in the medical establishment speaks out, attack them.

And if people are injured or die, conceal it. If that fails, attack them.

This pattern, this playbook, has been repeated for decades.

In 1954, Dr. Bernice Eddy, PhD, was the leading federal scientist studying the safety of the five polio vaccines which were being distributed to America’s children.

Dr. Bernice Eddy

Eddy discovered that the inactivated vaccine manufactured by Cutter Laboratories contained residual live poliovirus. The result left the monkeys paralyzed.

Eddy brought data, including photographs of the injured monkeys, to the men in power — William Workman, head of the Laboratory of Biologics Control and NIH director, William Sebrell. Both chose to ignore Eddy’s findings and kept them from the vaccine licensing advisory committee.

For identifying the problem, Dr. Eddy was transferred.

The institutional decision to protect the vaccine — not the vaccinated — resulted in thousands of reports of sickened children, 56 children diagnosed with paralytic polio and five child deaths.

The result was what became known as the Cutter Incident.

Dr. Ron Johnson

The vaccine playbook is alive and well in 2026.

Recently, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, revealed an example of covering up vaccine safety signals. Johnson detailed how federal officials buried data on Covid vaccine injuries by using a research algorithm that suppressed negative safety signals. The committee’s April report exposes what Johnson called, “the biggest political scandal of the century,” which was orchestrated by Dr. Peter Marks while he was responsible for monitoring Covid vaccine safety as director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

Dr. Peter Marks

The Fauci diaries expose a public health system with a long tradition of keeping bad vaccine news out of the public eye.

Senator Paul has promised more revelations from the Fauci diaries in the coming weeks. I, for one, can’t wait.