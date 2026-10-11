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Karen Fitzgerald's avatar
Karen Fitzgerald
17h

Keep the awareness coming. And while releasing all of this information is useful, people continue to rush for Covid and flu shots. I know of three people this week alone.

Rand Paul and Ron Johnson keep revealing all of this, but justice must be served. When will Fauci and the rest truly be held accountable?

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Rev Dr Don J TYNES MD FACP's avatar
Rev Dr Don J TYNES MD FACP
18h

Are doctors killing patients to support hospice and palliative care?

Million-dollar or multimillion-dollar salaries of business CEO’s do not allow for the expensive care to save a life, preserve a life, or provide services to restore a life.

Today's doctors are subtlety pressured to choose death (hospice/palliative care) rather than deal with Administrative pressures to save money and not patient lives?

The dichotomy between businessmen and physicians highlights this difference

1. Businessmen take an oath to protect profits ---physicians take an oath to protect patients

2. businessmen take an oath to protect the stockholders ---physicians take an oath to protect the baby holders:which are the parents/grandparents

3. businessmen see numbers --- physicians see patients

4. businessmen try to save money --- physicians try to save lives

The field of medicine is no place for business leadership. Physician leadership is what is required. Business leadership pushes the statement that the 18 months to 24 months of training for a nurse practitioner or physician assistant is equivalent to the minimum of 7 years for a physician to be trained. Hospitals and Business CEO’s have said yes to this equivalency. They have funded campaigns to try and influence state legislators to view them as one and the same and to demean physicians to the level of a provider and not recognize physicians as a leader of the medical team or acknowledge their physician status but see them as just another employee.

The field of medicine and business cannot intertwine because human lives are at stake. The record is clear the introduction of business CEOs and COO’s multiple million-dollar salaries has driven up the cost of health care and not lowered it. As well as the business practice of prior Authorizations which was imposed upon physicians and the practice of medicine, it may sometime delays treatment, therapies, medications, and sometimes surgeries. The business practice of prior authorization has not been shown to speed up patient access to care delivery or improve patient outcomes but it does generate savings for business entities in the areas of health insurance.

Physician training must return to the patient being their first love. The patient-physician relationship and bond must be restored. The field of medicine is unique and the only career field where this relationship exist, please note that the nurse-patient relationship is in support of the physician-patient relationship. The patient must be given more time and listened to. The depth of caring for the patient must return to the level of it being a personal calling on their lives to provide this unique service to others and not a business career decision.

Hospice and palliative care allow monies to be generated and saved at the same time. Hospitals, doctors and nurses are compensated to extinguish a life instead of pushing medical science to discover new treatments and therapies to cure an illness or prolong a life. When Dr. Jack Kevorkian was attacked for his efforts, the medical profession agreed 1. It must be a patient request 2. Everything that could be done was medically done and 3. The patient must be suffering. Now the profession is incentivized to recruit, restrict, withhold and redirect to hospice or palliative care. Surveys are filled by by medical staff to assess if you are a hospice or palliative care candidate for any visit to the hospital! Instead of searching for candidates for research studies to advance the field of medical science.

We must place saving the life of the patient first, in the field of medicine there is no such thing as futile care! We battle disease and death. We are at war with morbidity and mortality. Let’s choose life and a good fight against death first.

Rev Dr Don J Tynes MD, FACP

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

Clinical Associate Professor

Michigan State Medical Society

Wayne County Medical Society

American Medical Association

National Medical Association

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