Under Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) funded dangerous experiments on Ebola, turning the deadly African virus into an aerosol and forcing monkeys to breathe it in to test a new vaccine, a fresh batch of Fauci’s personal emails reveal.
And Fauci, rather than showing any concern about these high-risk experiments and their potential threat to public health, was most worried about protecting the reputation of the vaccine.
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The emails were sent by Fauci during the years 2015 - 2019.
News of the aerosolized Ebola experiments reached the public in tantalizing batches of Fauci’s ‘diary’ last week. They were released by Sen. Rand Paul, on his Reading Room site.
The emails lay bare Fauci’s disturbing conversations about experiments NIAID funded via the Department of Defense (DOD) in the U.S. Army’s bioweapons research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
NIAID and DOD researchers aerosolized Ebola virus so that they could assess the vaccine in primates after they inhaled the virus into their lungs.
Ebola is not transmitted through the air. It spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, as Senator Paul explains.
However, someone in the vaccinology/bio-defense food chain that Fauci was supposed to be managing got the brilliant idea that aerosolizing this wretched virus would give insight into how the vaccine might work.
And it did.
All the monkeys died horrible deaths, but the vaccinated monkeys developed necrosis in their lungs.
In case the reader does not know, Fort Detrick is in Frederick, Maryland, 45 miles north of Washington, D.C. and just over an hour from Baltimore, in a region of some 10 million people.
There is a history of safety violations at Fort Detrick and its biolab doing dangerous pathogen experiments was temporarily closed in 2019 as reported here.
In May, 2025, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shut down the experiments on Ebola and other dangerous pathogens at Fort Detrick following continued safety concerns.
Kennedy’s decision was criticized by old-guard public health leaders like former NIH Director Francis Collins in The Telegraph who said, “These decisions will have tragic consequences.”
One wonders what Collins would think about the tragic consequences of an Ebola outbreak in the D.C.-Baltimore area.
However, the potential disaster of a lab-leaked Ebola outbreak is not what troubled Fauci.
News of the disastrous vaccine experiment reached the African nations dealing with the horrible reality of an Ebola outbreak. Defense personnel, who Fauci called “foolish,” sent word of the failed vaccine trials to U.S. embassies in affected Africa. Fauci claimed that public health officials there were “going bonkers.”
Fauci was pissed off because the military disclosed the results of the experiment and it made the vaccine look bad. He wrote that the experiments, which, again, his own agency funded, should never have been done and should have been “classified” because “they could indicate a vulnerability.”
In Fauci’s mind, a vaccine experiment that shows the vaccine causing harm is a “vulnerability” that needs to be kept secret.
This is yet another case of a long-standing but unstated rule of the entrenched public health bureaucrats – protect the reputation of vaccines, no matter what.
If the vaccine doesn’t work, deny it.
If the vaccine is unsafe, hide the data.
If someone in the medical establishment speaks out, attack them.
And if people are injured or die, conceal it. If that fails, attack them.
This pattern, this playbook, has been repeated for decades.
In 1954, Dr. Bernice Eddy, PhD, was the leading federal scientist studying the safety of the five polio vaccines which were being distributed to America’s children.
Eddy discovered that the inactivated vaccine manufactured by Cutter Laboratories contained residual live poliovirus. The result left the monkeys paralyzed.
Eddy brought data, including photographs of the injured monkeys, to the men in power — William Workman, head of the Laboratory of Biologics Control and NIH director, William Sebrell. Both chose to ignore Eddy’s findings and kept them from the vaccine licensing advisory committee.
For identifying the problem, Dr. Eddy was transferred.
The institutional decision to protect the vaccine — not the vaccinated — resulted in thousands of reports of sickened children, 56 children diagnosed with paralytic polio and five child deaths.
The result was what became known as the Cutter Incident.
The vaccine playbook is alive and well in 2026.
Recently, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, revealed an example of covering up vaccine safety signals. Johnson detailed how federal officials buried data on Covid vaccine injuries by using a research algorithm that suppressed negative safety signals. The committee’s April report exposes what Johnson called, “the biggest political scandal of the century,” which was orchestrated by Dr. Peter Marks while he was responsible for monitoring Covid vaccine safety as director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).
The Fauci diaries expose a public health system with a long tradition of keeping bad vaccine news out of the public eye.
Senator Paul has promised more revelations from the Fauci diaries in the coming weeks. I, for one, can’t wait.
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Keep the awareness coming. And while releasing all of this information is useful, people continue to rush for Covid and flu shots. I know of three people this week alone.
Rand Paul and Ron Johnson keep revealing all of this, but justice must be served. When will Fauci and the rest truly be held accountable?
Are doctors killing patients to support hospice and palliative care?
Million-dollar or multimillion-dollar salaries of business CEO’s do not allow for the expensive care to save a life, preserve a life, or provide services to restore a life.
Today's doctors are subtlety pressured to choose death (hospice/palliative care) rather than deal with Administrative pressures to save money and not patient lives?
The dichotomy between businessmen and physicians highlights this difference
1. Businessmen take an oath to protect profits ---physicians take an oath to protect patients
2. businessmen take an oath to protect the stockholders ---physicians take an oath to protect the baby holders:which are the parents/grandparents
3. businessmen see numbers --- physicians see patients
4. businessmen try to save money --- physicians try to save lives
The field of medicine is no place for business leadership. Physician leadership is what is required. Business leadership pushes the statement that the 18 months to 24 months of training for a nurse practitioner or physician assistant is equivalent to the minimum of 7 years for a physician to be trained. Hospitals and Business CEO’s have said yes to this equivalency. They have funded campaigns to try and influence state legislators to view them as one and the same and to demean physicians to the level of a provider and not recognize physicians as a leader of the medical team or acknowledge their physician status but see them as just another employee.
The field of medicine and business cannot intertwine because human lives are at stake. The record is clear the introduction of business CEOs and COO’s multiple million-dollar salaries has driven up the cost of health care and not lowered it. As well as the business practice of prior Authorizations which was imposed upon physicians and the practice of medicine, it may sometime delays treatment, therapies, medications, and sometimes surgeries. The business practice of prior authorization has not been shown to speed up patient access to care delivery or improve patient outcomes but it does generate savings for business entities in the areas of health insurance.
Physician training must return to the patient being their first love. The patient-physician relationship and bond must be restored. The field of medicine is unique and the only career field where this relationship exist, please note that the nurse-patient relationship is in support of the physician-patient relationship. The patient must be given more time and listened to. The depth of caring for the patient must return to the level of it being a personal calling on their lives to provide this unique service to others and not a business career decision.
Hospice and palliative care allow monies to be generated and saved at the same time. Hospitals, doctors and nurses are compensated to extinguish a life instead of pushing medical science to discover new treatments and therapies to cure an illness or prolong a life. When Dr. Jack Kevorkian was attacked for his efforts, the medical profession agreed 1. It must be a patient request 2. Everything that could be done was medically done and 3. The patient must be suffering. Now the profession is incentivized to recruit, restrict, withhold and redirect to hospice or palliative care. Surveys are filled by by medical staff to assess if you are a hospice or palliative care candidate for any visit to the hospital! Instead of searching for candidates for research studies to advance the field of medical science.
We must place saving the life of the patient first, in the field of medicine there is no such thing as futile care! We battle disease and death. We are at war with morbidity and mortality. Let’s choose life and a good fight against death first.
Rev Dr Don J Tynes MD, FACP
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Clinical Associate Professor
Michigan State Medical Society
Wayne County Medical Society
American Medical Association
National Medical Association