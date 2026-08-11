President Trump signed an executive order on Monday dramatically scaling back the childhood vaccine schedule.

Instead of the current 72 doses of 17 different vaccines, the president’s order will have the CDC recommending vaccines for children for 11 different diseases.

The president’s order also directs that shots be spread across more visits and removes vaccines that children do not need from universal recommendations.

“Effective immediately, my administration is recognizing gold standard childhood vaccine recommendations for only 11 core vaccinations against the most serious and dangerous diseases,” President Trump said at a White House press conference announcing the change. “We want the MMR in three separate vaccinations given at separate times.”

Trump said he was also ordering that vaccines be spread out, with just one vaccine to be given at each doctor’s appointment, rather than four, five or more vaccines given during a single visit.

“At one year, you should have five separate visits for vaccines rather than getting them all in the same day,” said Trump.

The president added, “Vaccinations for hepatitis B, Covid-19, and influenza, among others, are no longer recommended for all children.”

The executive order came on the same day as texts released by Senator Ron Johnson revealed more troubling news about Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was running the federal response to the Covid pandemic at that time.

According to the texts, Fauci knew that the Covid vaccine administered to pregnant women would lead to a high rate of miscarriages. Fauci texted his concerns in a group chat with former CDC Director Rachelle Walensky and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and former CDC Director Rachel Walensky

Neither Fauci, Walensky, or Murthy informed the public and continued the policy calling for pregnant women to receive the Covid vaccine.

Data eventually emerged that pregnant women who received Covid vaccines indeed did suffer an alarming rate of miscarriage.

Senator Johnson promised to reveal more information from Fauci’s texts in the coming days.

Senator Ron Johnson

The executive order marks a turning point in medical decision making, taking absolute authority away from entrenched vaccinology ‘experts.’ Going forward, parents will have more control of their children’s vaccinations.

States which have removed religious exemptions and made medical exemptions to vaccination will soon face challenges from the U.S. Department of Justice.

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya noted that European countries have higher vaccination rates without resorting to mandates. He views the executive order as a way to re-establish trust in public health recommendations after the failures of the Covid pandemic response

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya

Monday’s White House press conference also focused on autism. President Trump said the increase in autism may be linked to vaccine injuries, and HHS Secretary Kennedy added environmental causes as a key factor. Refuting the oft cited belief from mainstream medicine that autism is solely caused by genes, Kennedy said, “There cannot be an epidemic caused by genes. There has to be an environmental cause.”

Kennedy promised that the health agencies will begin releasing new autism research over the next ninety days.

The legacy media and vaccinology establishment recoils at the notion of a link between vaccine injury and autism. However, a social-legal research paper in 2011, “Unanswered Questions from the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program: A Review of Compensated Cases of Vaccine-Induced Brain Injury,” reveals that the U.S. government has compensated vaccine injuries that resulted in autism.*

While you’ll never read this in the legacy media, there is enough research linking vaccine injury and autism, and other health problems, to fill a book. One such book is Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, by Dr. Brian Hooker and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Still, following the president’s EO, the pharma-funded American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) went on the offensive, issuing a statement from its president, Andrew D. Racine. “Today’s executive order on vaccines is not only disheartening but dangerous,” it read in part.

And on CNN, which openly states that many of its programs are “brought to you by Pfizer,” Jake Tapper told his viewers that the medical and scientific communities are “horrified and pushing back.”

Dr. Paul Offit

Tapper presented two mainstream medical ‘vaccine experts’ – Dr. Paul Offit and Dr. Richard Besser – who criticized the president’s order as “unscientific.”

No one supporting the president’s order appeared on the broadcast.

Offit has made millions on developing a Rotavirus vaccine and was awarded the Merck chair, according to Sharyl Attkisson. Besser is a former acting CDC Director who now runs the Robert Woods Foundation, started by the Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson. Tapper did not disclose these ties to Big Pharma.

Offit and Besser criticized the decision to break up the MMR vaccine into separate shots, despite ample U.S. government data from the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program demonstrating that the separate measles, mumps and rubella vaccines produce far fewer injuries and deaths than a single MMR vaccine.

Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Action, expressed the opposite point of view to that of legacy media pundits: “Monday, by Executive Order, President Trump and HHS Secretary RFK Jr. stood up for parents, children, and informed consent. America’s kids will no longer face an endless stream of vaccines at every pediatric visit.”

Added Lyons, “Our schedule will now align with peer nations that have better health outcomes and less chronic disease. The measles vaccine will soon be offered in separate components. On Monday, this administration took a major step toward making America’s children healthy again.”

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