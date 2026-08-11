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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
18h

Can’t wait till it goes down to zero! Vaccines have no benefit: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

Sad that their role in children death has gone on for so long: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-sids-became-the-perfect-cover

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DeeDeeGM's avatar
DeeDeeGM
18h

THAT is what I voted for! But this is only the first step. RFKJ is terrific!!

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