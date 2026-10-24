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TJ's avatar
TJ
15hEdited

Sounds like I need to draw up an email to Sheryl Gay Stolberg.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
15h

Whether J Leslie believes in the product, or not is irrelevant at this point.

Like other shills he missed the ethics course and is bereft of knowledge.

He did not leak, he deliberately seeded to the Fake News Echo Chamber,

the NYT's.

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