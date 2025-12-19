By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

“Are you crazy?” Tom, my seventy-year-old neighbor, asks as we wait in line at Frank and Joe’s Deli. “Do you want to see the return of polio and iron lungs?”

“No,” I answer quietly. “I just want to make sure that what we’re doing to our kids is safe.”

An awkward silence.

“I had three vaccines when I was a kid,” Tom says. “I turned out okay.”

My neighbor takes his turkey sandwich from the deli worker. “I didn’t end up with autism,” he says. “I think you’re alarming people. I don’t see why you make such a stink over a few childhood vaccines.”

“Because it’s not a few vaccines anymore,” I respond. “It’s now over seventy doses, depending on a few variables.”

“What?!” Tom’s eyes widen bigger than I’ve ever seen them. “Are you kidding me? How did that happen?”

It’s actually a reasonable question – a question for which most Americans do not have an answer, even those who may remember a thing called the National Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.

But I’m getting ahead of my story.

How many vaccines does the CDC recommend for children today? Take a guess. By my count, if you combine vaccines currently given to children from 0 - 15 months with those given to children 18 months to 18 years (see the CDC Schedule, as of August 7, 2025), the number is over 70.

No, I’m not kidding.

Given how confusing the schedule is, I may be off by a few shots. Additionally, the schedule varies from state to state.

The schedule still lists administering hepatitis B vaccine at birth. I assume that it will be represented differently when the new schedule is posted and will likely be handled similarly to the way the Covid vaccines are presented on the schedule.

If the Covid booster had been allowed to stay on the recommended childhood schedule, some American children and adolescents would have received over 100 vaccines before turning eighteen.

The exact number hardly matters because it’s obvious that our children are being treated like vaccine pin cushions.

And until Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., brought in new HHS leadership, and new members of the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP), no one in the public health establishment or the legacy media would have questioned the absurd number of vaccines our CDC recommends.

Before Kennedy, did anyone in public health ask if that number of vaccinations was safe? Was any research done to determine if all those mandatory vaccines are having a negative impact on the health of America’s children?

No one at the CDC did. Not at the FDA, either.

And, year after year, vaccines were added to the CDC recommended childhood schedule and no one – except those labeled ‘anti-vaxxers’ – asked what the hell we were doing to our kids or questioned the cumulative effect of these jabs.

Finally, President Trump decided to take a cold, hard look at how America vaccinates its children. He’s ordered a review of the Childhood Vaccine schedule to align it with the more reasonable schedules in other developed countries.

It’s about time.

One might ask, however, without corrective action, where was this going to end?

150 childhood vaccines?

250 childhood vaccines?

Before Trump and Kennedy, the sky was the limit.

The history of the immunization schedule shows that with the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, the number of required childhood vaccines exploded. The act essentially liberated vaccine manufacturers of civil liability for their products: If you believed you were injured by a vaccine, the act required you to file a claim against the Secretary of HHS, in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, a tedious and unpredictable process that promised you precisely nothing.

Imagine, as a Big Pharma manufacturer, that you could make a product that federal bureaucrats approve, state governments mandate, and you could not be sued if it injured someone?

Even better, the government will buy the vaccines in bulk from you and distribute them for you.

Getting your vaccine approved by ACIP and placed on the recommended schedule is a license to print money. The global vaccine market is currently valued at over $72 billion and projected to grow to $204 billion by 2035.

Wouldn’t you want to be in on that kind of racket?

That kind of money allows Big Pharma to buy some influence and some sexy toys – like legacy news outlets. Spend a few billion in network advertising and suddenly the nightly news is brought to you by Pfizer.

Perhaps this is the reason there is so little coverage of vaccine injuries – and so much criticism of Kennedy. He’s the man who stands between Big Pharma and its executives big annual raises. Wouldn’t you do everything in your power to stop him? Wouldn’t you want to keep the gravy train going?

So, over time, you spend a little money to establish cozy relationships with professional organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Take a look at the AAP’s Current Partners. Notice all of those Big Pharma “partners”?

One would think that children would be listed as partners, but they are absent.

Big Pharma did not stop at professional trade organizations. It threw money at scientists, government regulators, and former ACIP committee members who voted to add vaccines to the recommended schedule.

The vaccine racket cash register was going full tilt until a few brave souls, including President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, began asking probing questions.

Del Bigtree and the Informed Consent Action Network produced a documentary, An Inconvenient Study, that revealed how health outcomes of vaccinated children were much worse than health outcomes of unvaccinated children.

The data came from a study by Dr. Marcus Zervos, a researcher funded by the Henry Ford Health Foundation. Zervos promised to go public with his work, then broke that promise. Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies had donated to the Henry Ford Health Foundation. Could their relationship with the Foundation be the reason Zervos refused to publish his paper?

Big money can buy big silence.

The legacy media has cashed Big Pharma’s checks and looked the other way. When inconvenient data emerged that there could be problems with repeatedly blasting children’s immune systems, the data was suppressed.

But thanks to the federal government’s failed response to the Covid pandemic, many Americans no longer afford blind trust to public authorities. The country is waking up to the reality that we are a nation with an enormous number of chronically ill people. And we are starting to ask uncomfortable questions such as, ‘Why do we have the most oppressive vaccine schedule on the planet’? And, ‘Are over 70 vaccines good for our children?’

We’re starting to recognize that, no, vaccines have not made us healthier; they have made us sicker.

That recognition is powering historic change.