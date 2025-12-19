Over 70 Childhood Vaccines? Are You Kidding Me?
By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report
“Are you crazy?” Tom, my seventy-year-old neighbor, asks as we wait in line at Frank and Joe’s Deli. “Do you want to see the return of polio and iron lungs?”
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“No,” I answer quietly. “I just want to make sure that what we’re doing to our kids is safe.”
An awkward silence.
“I had three vaccines when I was a kid,” Tom says. “I turned out okay.”
My neighbor takes his turkey sandwich from the deli worker. “I didn’t end up with autism,” he says. “I think you’re alarming people. I don’t see why you make such a stink over a few childhood vaccines.”
“Because it’s not a few vaccines anymore,” I respond. “It’s now over seventy doses, depending on a few variables.”
“What?!” Tom’s eyes widen bigger than I’ve ever seen them. “Are you kidding me? How did that happen?”
It’s actually a reasonable question – a question for which most Americans do not have an answer, even those who may remember a thing called the National Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.
But I’m getting ahead of my story.
How many vaccines does the CDC recommend for children today? Take a guess. By my count, if you combine vaccines currently given to children from 0 - 15 months with those given to children 18 months to 18 years (see the CDC Schedule, as of August 7, 2025), the number is over 70.
No, I’m not kidding.
Given how confusing the schedule is, I may be off by a few shots. Additionally, the schedule varies from state to state.
The schedule still lists administering hepatitis B vaccine at birth. I assume that it will be represented differently when the new schedule is posted and will likely be handled similarly to the way the Covid vaccines are presented on the schedule.
If the Covid booster had been allowed to stay on the recommended childhood schedule, some American children and adolescents would have received over 100 vaccines before turning eighteen.
The exact number hardly matters because it’s obvious that our children are being treated like vaccine pin cushions.
And until Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., brought in new HHS leadership, and new members of the Advisory Commission on Immunization Practices (ACIP), no one in the public health establishment or the legacy media would have questioned the absurd number of vaccines our CDC recommends.
Before Kennedy, did anyone in public health ask if that number of vaccinations was safe? Was any research done to determine if all those mandatory vaccines are having a negative impact on the health of America’s children?
No one at the CDC did. Not at the FDA, either.
And, year after year, vaccines were added to the CDC recommended childhood schedule and no one – except those labeled ‘anti-vaxxers’ – asked what the hell we were doing to our kids or questioned the cumulative effect of these jabs.
Finally, President Trump decided to take a cold, hard look at how America vaccinates its children. He’s ordered a review of the Childhood Vaccine schedule to align it with the more reasonable schedules in other developed countries.
It’s about time.
One might ask, however, without corrective action, where was this going to end?
150 childhood vaccines?
250 childhood vaccines?
Before Trump and Kennedy, the sky was the limit.
The history of the immunization schedule shows that with the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, the number of required childhood vaccines exploded. The act essentially liberated vaccine manufacturers of civil liability for their products: If you believed you were injured by a vaccine, the act required you to file a claim against the Secretary of HHS, in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, a tedious and unpredictable process that promised you precisely nothing.
Imagine, as a Big Pharma manufacturer, that you could make a product that federal bureaucrats approve, state governments mandate, and you could not be sued if it injured someone?
Even better, the government will buy the vaccines in bulk from you and distribute them for you.
Getting your vaccine approved by ACIP and placed on the recommended schedule is a license to print money. The global vaccine market is currently valued at over $72 billion and projected to grow to $204 billion by 2035.
Wouldn’t you want to be in on that kind of racket?
That kind of money allows Big Pharma to buy some influence and some sexy toys – like legacy news outlets. Spend a few billion in network advertising and suddenly the nightly news is brought to you by Pfizer.
Perhaps this is the reason there is so little coverage of vaccine injuries – and so much criticism of Kennedy. He’s the man who stands between Big Pharma and its executives big annual raises. Wouldn’t you do everything in your power to stop him? Wouldn’t you want to keep the gravy train going?
So, over time, you spend a little money to establish cozy relationships with professional organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Take a look at the AAP’s Current Partners. Notice all of those Big Pharma “partners”?
One would think that children would be listed as partners, but they are absent.
Big Pharma did not stop at professional trade organizations. It threw money at scientists, government regulators, and former ACIP committee members who voted to add vaccines to the recommended schedule.
The vaccine racket cash register was going full tilt until a few brave souls, including President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, began asking probing questions.
Del Bigtree and the Informed Consent Action Network produced a documentary, An Inconvenient Study, that revealed how health outcomes of vaccinated children were much worse than health outcomes of unvaccinated children.
The data came from a study by Dr. Marcus Zervos, a researcher funded by the Henry Ford Health Foundation. Zervos promised to go public with his work, then broke that promise. Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies had donated to the Henry Ford Health Foundation. Could their relationship with the Foundation be the reason Zervos refused to publish his paper?
Big money can buy big silence.
The legacy media has cashed Big Pharma’s checks and looked the other way. When inconvenient data emerged that there could be problems with repeatedly blasting children’s immune systems, the data was suppressed.
But thanks to the federal government’s failed response to the Covid pandemic, many Americans no longer afford blind trust to public authorities. The country is waking up to the reality that we are a nation with an enormous number of chronically ill people. And we are starting to ask uncomfortable questions such as, ‘Why do we have the most oppressive vaccine schedule on the planet’? And, ‘Are over 70 vaccines good for our children?’
We’re starting to recognize that, no, vaccines have not made us healthier; they have made us sicker.
That recognition is powering historic change.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
GREAT article!!!
I've forwarded to several contacts...
I'm sure everyone here knows about CHD's petition, but just in case...
The COVID mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.
https://tdefender.substack.com/p/chd-asks-fda-to-revoke-covid-vaccine-licenses-petition
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/tell-the-fda-to-revoke-licenses-on-covid-vaccines/
"Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to revoke the licenses for all Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
On Monday, CHD filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA and is urging the public, including healthcare workers, parents and military members, to submit comments on the petition."
Here's the direct link to submit a comment to the FDA about CHD's petition:
https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-6831-0001
Here's the comment that I submitted:
I fully support the petition filed on behalf of Children’s Health Defense requesting that FDA revoke all licensure for COVID-19 mRNA "vaccines" as improperly granted.
The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.
Due to the systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations.
Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…
Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.
These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.
This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SDFUymH-9W8
https://entwine.substack.com/p/the-platform-is-deadly
https://robertchandler.substack.com/p/vaccinated-dead-kruger-lang-morz
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1981375686251069797
https://zenodo.org/records/15787612
The immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.
This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.
AND shedding from these mRNA transfection injections IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others.
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/what-weve-learned-from-a-year-of
https://pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/shedding-of-covid-mrna-vaccine-components
https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/breaking-study-pfizer-mrna-found
The COVID mRNA transfection shots must be recalled.
I asked AI how many injections and it came up with about 50. I challenged the answer and it apologized and said MAHA is right!
The real answer is the mother should stay home and nurture the infant naturally. No baby formula! No vaccines! At least for 12 months!