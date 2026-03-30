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Erin Montgomery's avatar
Erin Montgomery
11h

Horrible for the harvesting, horrible for the those paying for those organs.

Organ harvesting in Canada from their assisted suicide (MAID) patients needs to be put in the spotlight as well.

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Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
11h

Amazing dedication on Jekielek’s part. Fifteen years ago, I used to walk by the Falun Gong practitioners in Chinatown, NYC. I started to read their literature and was horrified. It was impossible to talk to people about it then. And here are all these supposed humanitarians doing No Kings marches for Neville Singham, who works to promote Chinese Communism. I don’t find this suicidal empathy on the part of lib lefters — it’s homicidal empathy.

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