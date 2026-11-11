Across the country, there will be remembrances. People will visit their town’s memorials to those who served in the armed forces. Many towns proudly display photographs of their veterans from telephone poles.

I drive by them and think about the lives these brave men and women lived. Many gave up years of their lives to the services.

Many gave up their lives.

Many have come home from war with ghosts in their eyes. As one veteran recently told me, “I can’t unsee what I saw. I never will.”

“What do you want for your life?” I asked him.

“Some peace. A night without the visions. A day without thinking about everything that happened.”

There is no making America healthy again without making our warriors healthy again.

One of the things we might have neglected to highlight in what has been a difficult period for health freedom is that Secretary Kennedy and President Trump were able to get the ball rolling on the use of Ibogaine, a psychedelic drug to help veterans and others struggling with addiction and depression. As we learned from Calley Means’ interview with podcaster Joe Rogan last week, it took some doing to get the issue around the blockers in front of the president.

To Rogan’s and Means’ credit, they pushed the ball forward.

On April 18, President Trump signed the Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness Executive Order.

Like I said, it has been a difficult time for health freedom. Many of us have been at this for over twenty years and sometimes it feels like we have been through a war.

But we have had the freedom to fight our battle because of brave men and women who have given us a country to fight for.

I had an uncle named Samuel, who passed away some time ago. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

My uncle lost his leg in that freezing hellish battle in the woods of Ardennes. He endured pain and suffering that I cannot even begin to comprehend.

I never saw him complain. He never told me what he went through. Sam went to work and took care of his family until the day he passed away.

When I was a kid, Sam took me fishing. He taught me how to bait a hook. He taught me to look for sea birds and watch the surface of the water. He taught me how to loosen the drag on the reel.

Sometimes, you had to let a stripper run a little line out.

Fishing is an act of faith, really. You cast your line upon the water and hope.

I still remember that lesson.

I named one of my sons, Sam.

Today is Veterans Day.

Have hope.

Remember.

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