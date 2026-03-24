On the MAHA Media Hub - Five Years After the 'Disinformation Dozen': The State of Censorship Today
Join us Weds., March 25 @ 4pm ET
Please join us Wednesday, March 25, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub. This week we offer a special edition on media censorship and repression, focusing on the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ and the state of censorship today.
This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; integrative physician and author, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny; educator, activist, and health advocate, Rizza Islam; founder of Health Nut News, Erin Elizabeth; chairman of Global Wellness Forum, Sayer Ji; doctor of obstetrics and gynecology and bestselling author, Dr. Christiane Northrup; host of Dr. Ben Tapper’s Podcast, Dr. Ben Tapper; vice president of Right Turn Strategies, Kevin Jenkins; author of Free Expression Under Fire, Stuart Brotman; CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland, J.D.; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; and human biologist, Gary Brecka.
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All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.
We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm ET!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpC-zp1cTio
"Modern tyranny no longer brandishes a truncheon; it hands you a form. Luc Lelièvre dissects this 'fearless domination' where dissent is neutralized by procedural density. Commissions and reports act like an anesthetic: words circulate, but the system sinks into total systemic deafness. Like a GPS refusing to recalculate when faced with a wall, our institutions lose their reversibility and fossilize until they collapse. Faced with this 'cotton wall,' the ultimate recourse would be to provoke deliberate chaos to force a reset."
https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fear
As has always been the case, there is only one reason to censor or silence those who oppose or disagree with you: you are lying and they are not, and allowing them to speak freely will expose you as the liar you are.