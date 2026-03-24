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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
12h

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpC-zp1cTio

"Modern tyranny no longer brandishes a truncheon; it hands you a form. Luc Lelièvre dissects this 'fearless domination' where dissent is neutralized by procedural density. Commissions and reports act like an anesthetic: words circulate, but the system sinks into total systemic deafness. Like a GPS refusing to recalculate when faced with a wall, our institutions lose their reversibility and fossilize until they collapse. Faced with this 'cotton wall,' the ultimate recourse would be to provoke deliberate chaos to force a reset."

https://indepnews.org/en/restoring-the-democratic-pulse/

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/tyranny-without-fear

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lawrence greenberg's avatar
lawrence greenberg
10h

As has always been the case, there is only one reason to censor or silence those who oppose or disagree with you: you are lying and they are not, and allowing them to speak freely will expose you as the liar you are.

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