Please join us Wednesday, March 25, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub. This week we offer a special edition on media censorship and repression, focusing on the ‘Disinformation Dozen’ and the state of censorship today.

This week’s program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; integrative physician and author, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny; educator, activist, and health advocate, Rizza Islam; founder of Health Nut News, Erin Elizabeth; chairman of Global Wellness Forum, Sayer Ji; doctor of obstetrics and gynecology and bestselling author, Dr. Christiane Northrup; host of Dr. Ben Tapper’s Podcast, Dr. Ben Tapper; vice president of Right Turn Strategies, Kevin Jenkins; author of Free Expression Under Fire, Stuart Brotman; CEO of Children’s Health Defense, Mary Holland, J.D.; “The Knowledge Doc,” Dr. Eric Berg; and human biologist, Gary Brecka.

To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you Wednesday at 4pm ET!