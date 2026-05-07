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bonnie's avatar
bonnie
4h

So hantavirus is probably his baby too. Dry run with covid. Now bringing it home with 50% death rate. And they actually let those people off that damn boat!

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Jef Spalding's avatar
Jef Spalding
4h

The Real Anthony Fauci was an instrumental publication to get me through the covid years. As stated, it's mainstream critics unlikely ever read it, and if they did, could not deny its scientific and political content, so they attacked RFKjr's character, instead of the book's contents, which to this day, cannot be denied

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