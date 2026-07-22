The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
13h

I can only imagine the thrill Jamie and his parents experienced when the letterboard came to life and Jamie could communicate! So wonderful!

Jamie's experience seems very similar to that of Ido, who wrote "Ido in Autismland." I suspect your readers will want to read both books. I'm definitely going to read Underestimated No More. Thanks for the review!

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
12h

A fantastic account of what is possible by asking the right questions. Stellar reason to never

"give up". The account was earning interest all the while.

Does not touch the causation issue, emphasis on solutions.

No question whatsover, the most likely causation for most autism is the vaccines... Really would like to know details. Regarding the interventions employed:

The reason that hyperbaric is useful is simple-

O2 under pressure perfuses tissue with oxygen.

The reason "gluten free" is useful is the avoidance of glyphosate (Round-Up)

The reason B12 (methylated) is useful has to do with CH3 groups. Many chemistry details...

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