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Trump Dick Sucker's avatar
Trump Dick Sucker
40mEdited

Higher dietary omega-6 intake has NOT been shown to increase systemic inflammation markers in any consistent way.

Every large population study has failed to show higher omega-6 intake = higher inflammatory disease risk. Many studies actually show neutral or inverse associations with inflammation and cardiovascular disease.

The valid concern is “highly processed oils," which can be problematic when:

Reused at high heat (deep frying repeatedly)

Oxidized through poor storage or excessive heat

Consumed in ultra-processed foods.

That’s different from “omega-6 oils in general are harmful,"

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
26m

Casey Means is out. Nominated a Fox-doc (of course) that couldn't get into a US medical school and went Caribbean.

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