The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
27m

The fraud of industrial oils sold as better food options has been reported for decades along with the pay to play studies and loophole legislation. Educated consumers is always a good thing but the total removal of the additional harms and market capture for most of these "seed oils" as heavily subsidized Monsanto GMO crops feels like part whitewash for Rockefeller - Gates Biotech Mafia. When over 90% of American corn & soy & canola are genetically engineered Roundup Ready seeds the omission is criminal.

Reply
Share
mimi's avatar
mimi
38m

Mary Enig explained this years ago.

https://ifnh.org/product/know-your-fats-the-complete-primer-for-understanding-the-nutrition-of-fats/

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture