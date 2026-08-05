The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
5d

;-} Thank You.

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Warrior Mom's avatar
Warrior Mom
5d

just ordered the book! read SPELLERS and watched the documentary. the time commitment looks beyond daunting for a self-employed single parent but I KNOW my 22 yr old is 'in there'... so here goes!

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