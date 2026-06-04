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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
38m

Thank-you so much for this. My severely autistic son is 32 now. I know "the drill." He finished nursing at 15 months. I believe that is what keeps him connected today at all. He will be sitting on my right, TODAY still... and his right hand goes to my Adam's apple... that is where he would lightly touch his fingers to it the last time he nursed... at 15 months. Just my adam's apple. We are SO connected and that is just one way but he also broke precious dishes too and scratched my cornea... and the bruises... good heavens. We could never afford the services he deserved.

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alison scott's avatar
alison scott
1h

💔

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