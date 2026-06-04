In the opening pages of Helena Hjalmarsson’s luminous memoir, Finding Lina: A Mother’s Journey from Autism to Hope, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl named Lina stands on a kitchen counter and hurls a dish rack across the floor, sending porcelain shattering like brittle dreams. Moments later she is chewing crayons, biting her mother, and shrieking for toothpaste while her toddler sister, Elsa, clings to a pacifier and the fragile illusion of normalcy.

This is not chaos for its own sake; it is the raw, unfiltered sound of a family splintering under the weight of sudden, catastrophic regression.

What follows is one of the most honest, courageous, and ultimately life-affirming accounts of parenting a child with profound autism I have read in years.

Hjalmarsson, a Swedish-born psychoanalyst, arrived in New York with idealistic dreams of saving the world one foster child at a time. Instead, she found herself in a passionate, complicated marriage to Tony, a driven New York publisher, and the mother of two remarkable daughters.

Lina (in blue), Helena, and Elsa

Early chapters of the book paint a tender, almost idyllic portrait of Lina’s first years: an intensely oral, water-loving, musically attuned child who breast-fed with gusto, invented words like “Broccolella,” and formed a deep, playful bond with her best friend Ellen and baby sister, Elsa.

The writing here is warm and vivid, full of sensory detail—the slap of waves on a Westport beach, the comforting weight of a baby in a sling, the Swedish lilt of mother-daughter conversations.

Then, at three and a half, everything fractures. In the late fall of 2006, Lina suddenly, dramatically, changed: she had her first seizure right after her second batch of vaccinations. She stares through people, drools uncontrollably, loses language, and descends into hyperactivity, meltdowns, and aggression. The regression is swift and terrifying. Hjalmarsson captures the precise moment of maternal dread with devastating clarity: the vacant eyes, the desperate plea to “just swallow.”

What makes this memoir exceptional is that Hjalmarsson refuses to tidy up the horror or turn it into a tidy redemption arc. She lets us feel the full force of her terror, exhaustion, and grief.

The book chronicles the family’s frantic search for answers and healing—neurologists, diets, playrooms, spiritual practitioners, alternative therapies, and the ever-present tension between “cure” and acceptance.

Hjalmarsson is refreshingly candid about her own vulnerabilities: the depression that crept in as her marriage frayed, the guilt over Elsa’s early exposure to traumatic events, the bite marks on her arms that became a daily uniform of love and pain. Yet she never descends into self-pity. Her psychoanalytic training serves her beautifully here; she observes her own mind and heart with the same compassionate rigor she once offered patients.

What elevates Finding Lina above the crowded field of autism memoirs is Hjalmarsson’s luminous prose and emotional intelligence. She writes with a poet’s ear and a therapist’s insight. Descriptions of Lina’s wild laughter, her sudden moments of connection, or the simple joy of swinging under ancient oak trees carry a nearly mystical beauty. The author’s Swedish sensibility—practical, nature-loving, spiritually open—mingles with New York intensity to create a voice that feels both worldly and intimate. Even in the darkest passages, humor seeps through, as when she describes the family’s desperate reliance on “Yankee Doodle” and tight swaddling to calm their newborn powerhouse.

At its core, this is a love story—messy, ferocious, and unconditional. Hjalmarsson’s devotion to both daughters shines on every page. Her relationship with Elsa, the accommodating younger sister, is drawn with particular tenderness, acknowledging the hidden costs borne by “easy” siblings. The portrait of Tony, too, is nuanced: a loving father whose own pain is never minimized.

Hjalmarsson does not offer miracle cures or easy answers, and that is precisely the book’s power. She has come to understand that peace often resides not in fixing what is broken but in learning to inhabit the tornado’s calm eye. Finding Lina is ultimately about presence—the radical act of showing up, moment by moment, for a child who may never be who you expected, and discovering that love, fiercely and imperfectly given, is enough.

This is essential reading for any parent walking the bewildering path of ‘special needs,’ but its wisdom reaches far beyond that. In an era obsessed with optimization and control, Hjalmarsson reminds us of the sacred ground of simply being with our children as they are.

Raw yet refined, heartbreaking yet hopeful, Finding Lina is a beautiful testament to maternal courage and the mysterious, resilient bonds of family. It left me moved, humbled, and strangely optimistic about the human capacity to find light even in the most disorienting darkness.

In the end, Helena Hjalmarsson doesn’t just find Lina—she finds a deeper, braver version of herself. Readers will be grateful for the journey.

[Finding Lina: A Mother’s Journey from Autism to Hope, by Helena Hjalmarsson, M.A., L.C.S.W., L.P. Skyhorse Publishing, 256 pp. Available on Amazon.]