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Brogan12's avatar
Brogan12
Jul 21Edited

I built a thriving practice on postural issues including text neck or formerly called FHP. Posture has such REAL effects on so many aspects in a person's day to day LIFE. This book looks GREAT to have as a resource!

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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
Jul 21

This book couldn't be coming out at a better time.

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