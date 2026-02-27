The MAHA Report

Polly Frost
2h

Catherine, I know about this Slovenian chef and his food is amazing. But honestly — this is not the kind of book you should be writing about and promoting here on MAHA Report! This is America where people today think cooking is opening a prepared meal from TJ’s and putting it in the microwave. These are complex dishes that even I, a skilled home cook, would not bother with. The ingredients are hard to source in America and the techniques required are crazy hard. This is a very bad choice on your part if you want to inspire people to start cooking real food. A much better cookbook for the beginner MAHA home cook would be one of Chris Kimball’s Milk Street or America’s Test Kitchen cookbooks or Shred Happens: Easy, So Good by Arash Hashemi.

Nancy Parsons
4m

I personally think "Slovenian Cuisine" is just the kind of book you should be reviewing and promoting. The photos alone, so beautiful that you can practically smell the meal they present, will help wean people off processed foods. The recipes will make people realize that preparing a meal is not only one of the most important things anyone can do, it is also deeply pleasurable and creative. And the fact that this is done with just 20 easy to find ingredients is pure inspiration. Please keep such reviews coming!

