The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Klar's avatar
John Klar
3h

A great read by a great human being. Like many of us in the MAHA camp, Sina suffered a profound health crisis that ultimately led her to her diet for a cure. She tells her story in detail in this book. Food is medicine. It's also liberty!

Reply
Share
Katrina's avatar
Katrina
1h

Always good to learn more about what we are putting into our bodies. It is insane that we have all become so trusting…and sad that we have to be so vigilant against food manufacturers that are literally killing us, and a government that happily allows it. You can rest assured, the manufacturers don’t eat what they poison.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture