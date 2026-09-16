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Lysenko's avatar
Lysenko
13h

Bobby's father pressed a copy of Camus The Plague into his hand right after JFK was shot. Perfect reading for an 8 year old.

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Anna Lafferty's avatar
Anna Lafferty
13h

This sounds wonderful! It seems coherent with this article that I found helpful:

https://www.eckankar.org/is-justice-possible-karma-divine-love/

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