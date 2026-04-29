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Sonja Wernke's avatar
Sonja Wernke
4h

No matter how hard one tries, you can't polish a turd.

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FarmGirl's avatar
FarmGirl
3h

I think many folks have recognized that the 4 years of Biden were used much better by Trump than by Biden. Whether you like our President or not, he sure used his time well. Would that we all did that.

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