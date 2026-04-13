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Wellness Freedom Patriot BJ's avatar
Wellness Freedom Patriot BJ
5h

"Spicer makes a persuasive case that the changes underway—on borders, trade, education, government efficiency, and public health—are not fleeting corrections but the foundation of a new political era."

He was never able to make persuasive arguments, given who he was working for. And no one outside the deluded 30% buy that propaganda about wonderful trade education and 'government efficiency' 😂 improvements.

Fortunately for Sean, there's plenty of dark money to bulk purchase pallets of his trump-glaze.

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truth seeker's avatar
truth seeker
9h

MAHA has transformed, coming ever closer to MAGA, its original inspiration.

Fools like Ikester remain with mouth diarrhea. Less and less cases...

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