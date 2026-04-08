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Brianna Cross's avatar
Brianna Cross
3h

Can't wait to read it

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Sharon's avatar
Sharon
2h

I’m happy for him. When anyone can come to terms with things in their past they feel need looking at and look to a better path, that is always good (IMHO).

We all need self-reflection.

God bless him.

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