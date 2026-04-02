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Judy's avatar
Judy
3d

The most effective thing that one can do is to face their own dark side. See how the suffering it has caused them affects and has affected those around them. Own it. Share it, what and how they have leave learned from this encounter. Realize, as a Navajo elder shared, they don't create even the air they breathe. This opens a door of surrender and trust in a now obvious Higher Power they long to be part of and already are. Loving. Clear. Aware. Joyful. Creative. Innocent. The emanation of Russell Brand now, seeking and speaking Jesus. Thank you for writing this book, Russell Brand. I pray any stone thrower reads you.

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Kelli's avatar
Kelli
3d

the book looks great i can relate . After finding a way to slow, & reverse BV/FTD/ALS dx, and not had a drink since Sept 8, 1989 - I am sure i can relate, even to the current situation. We are all cary a Cross, and the world's reflection is harsh, but when we turn to the LIGHT for our identity, We Shine and allow others to shine too. Thanks so much, Bobbie for promote of Russel B. book - Love Kelli McGowan

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