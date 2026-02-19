The MAHA Report

Polly Frost
13hEdited

I’m a big fan of yours, Catherine, and also of Pete Evans, and bought his MAHA Cookbook after reading Jeff Louderback’s recent piece here. But what you’re describing about this kid’s book, it’s too complicated. Parents will turn off if there’s too much to get to know. Getting kids to eat right should be simple. One fundamental thing that should happen through MAHA is Home Ec should become mandatory in schools starting from the beginning. Also, since when is milk and gluten bad? Raising kids dairy and gluten free is right for kids who can’t handle it, but it’s harmful to suggest that good dairy and good bread are going to wreck a kid’s life. Processed bread is bad, but homemade bread is something people have been nourished on for millennium.

Lynn Mathias
12h

I shall be known as the Lady Who Won't Stop Complaining. In this case, I have no objection to the book review itself; it's the book that's raised my hackles. It looks like any number of cookbacks with an agenda that I see tossed after five years into Little Free Libraries when the agenda is old. This isn't a complaint about the content per se; foodistes gotta read, too. But, like Polly (below), I wonder whether making cooking hard is overall how MAHA should trend. Preaching to the choir is okay as an aside but should not divert one's attention from big pictures. Gluten and dairy have made up much of the western child's diet over the millenia and may cause problems for some, but we're getting frightfully close to Cancel Culture, Food Division, when we tell parents used to pouring squeezy things into their toddler that they also can't offer a glass of whole milk or a bowl of Cheerios. I also agree with Polly's comment about Home Ec; if mom and dad never learned to cook (in school or at home), you can't present them with food porn photos and expect anything other than frustration. My preference is to continue along the Mike Tyson commercial path. How did he improve his diet? He ate an apple. This involves a lot of tinkering with our trade and agricultural policy (can we start in rural Maryland????), the cooperation of groceries and other food purveyors, and lots and lots of ground-level education and advertising.

