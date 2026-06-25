In the opening pages of her inspiring new book, Marisa Zeppieri invites the reader to sit with her in a Parisian café, sharing gluten-free croissants and the kind of candid conversation most of us never get to have about chronic illness. It is a perfect metaphor for what follows: warm, unpretentious, and bracingly honest.

Side Effects May Include Everything: A Guide to Living and Thriving with Chronic Illness (MAHA Books, July 14) is less a clinical manual than an authentic guide—one written by someone who has spent more than two decades inside the labyrinth of autoimmune disease and emerged not merely intact, but determined to light the path for others.

Zeppieri was 8 when her symptoms began and nearly 23 when she finally received a lupus diagnosis after years of being dismissed, gaslit, or told she was “too young to be this sick.” Those “mystery years,” as she calls them, form the emotional spine of the book.

Zeppieri moves briskly into the messy realities that follow diagnosis: the way illness infiltrates careers, marriages, sex lives, friendships, finances, and self-worth. Chapter titles such as “The Chronic Illness Relationship Audit,” “Love (and Sex) in the Time of Cholera… Chronic Illness,” and “Reimagining The Daily Grind” signal her refusal to treat any part of life as off-limits. The tone is conversational, often laugh-out-loud funny, and mercifully free of both medical jargon and the cloying cheer of much wellness literature.

What sets the book apart is its rare blend of vulnerability and pragmatism. Zeppieri is unafraid to describe the days she needed a home nurse to shower her or cried in her car outside the pharmacy because she couldn’t afford her prescriptions. But she is equally generous with hard-won strategies: how to advocate in 15-minute doctor appointments, how to disclose (or not) a condition at work, how to navigate intimacy when pain and medication conspire against desire.

She tackles medical PTSD with particular sensitivity, offering both conventional therapeutic approaches and somatic practices that honor the body’s stored trauma.

At the book’s heart lies “The Root & Bloom Protocol,” a three-tiered, patient-designed framework Zeppieri developed from her own trial-and-error journey. Tier 1 (“Root”) focuses on foundational testing, dietary shifts, and gut repair. Tier 2 (“Grow”) layers in functional medicine, targeted supplementation, and environmental toxin reduction. Tier 3 (“Bloom”) introduces advanced supportive therapies such as IV nutrition, hyperbaric treatment, and hydrotherapy. Flexible “sub-tiers” address bodywork, creative expression, and spiritual practice.

Crucially, Zeppieri makes no cure-all promises. She still takes pharmaceuticals. She is clear that healing is not linear and that what works for her may not work for everyone. The protocol is presented not as dogma but as a generous map drawn by someone who has walked the terrain.

The result is a book that feels like the wise, slightly irreverent friend you wish you’d had on diagnosis day—the one who tells you it’s OK to grieve the life you thought you’d have, then gently hands you tools to build a different one that is still full of purpose and joy.

Zeppieri’s Italian-family candor, journalistic clarity, and quiet faith (the book is dedicated to “the God who sees”) create a voice that is both authoritative and deeply relatable.

In an era when millions live with invisible illnesses, Side Effects May Include Everything arrives as a genuinely useful and humane contribution.It will not erase anyone’s pain. But it may, as Zeppieri hopes, make the burden feel a little less lonely and a great deal more manageable.

For patients, caregivers, and even clinicians who want to understand the daily texture of chronic illness beyond the chart notes, this is essential reading.

This is the kind of book readers will press into the hands of friends and family with the quiet urgency of someone who has finally been truly seen.

[Side Effects May Include Everything: A Guide to Living and Thriving with Chronic Illness, by Marisa Zeppieri, to be published by MAHA Books on July 14, is available for pre-order from Amazon.]

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