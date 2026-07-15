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earl's avatar
earl
Jul 15

I love John's writing style. I'm haunted by this sentence "...Leake illuminates how America moved from 1990s optimism — post-Berlin Wall confidence and relative social cohesion — to today’s house divided." I've often wondered what the hell happened? Did we self-destruct or were we destroyed Unrestricted Warfare style?

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
Jul 15

Thanks for the review...Mind Viruses sounds quite enlightening. John Leake is so right "Those who don't remember the past are condemned to repeat it." George Santayana

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