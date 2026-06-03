The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raul F. Bustos's avatar
Raul F. Bustos
26m

Big Agri bastardized the Idea of the Physiocrats!! The current economic model is “Sick is wealth” instead of “Health is Wealth “ and there in lies the problem. How does the Capitalist “Profit” motive make “Health” profitable. And I’m not talking about “Savings” or “Green Washing “. That’s the conundrum to be solved

Reply
Share
Andrew Söder's avatar
Andrew Söder
1h

There is no right there is no left. It's top and bottom. Rich and poor. Our government has completely failed us.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture