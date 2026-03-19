By Louis Conte, Health Freedom Editor, The MAHA Report

In his stirring forward to Jan Jekielek’s powerful and revelatory Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary, Dr. Joseph Varon notes that physicians need to remember why consent matters and “why life cannot be reduced to parts.”

Continues Varon, “Medicine exists to serve the human person – not the state, not ideology, not efficiency, and not power. When it forgets that, it becomes something else entirely.”

Dr. Varon then tells us why Jekielek penned this dark masterpiece about communist China’s harvesting of human organs for profit from people it oppressed: “This book ensures that we cannot say we did not know.”

In shocking detail, Jekielek’s Killed to Order accomplishes exactly that. It serves notice that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is, at its core, antithetical to civilization because the individual is simply a resource to be exploited by the state.

As Jekielek explained during the March 18 MAHA Media Hub, “China was practicing utilitarian medicine, where some are sacrificed for betterment of the whole, not hippocratic medicine, where the person is at the core of medicine.”

In his book, Jekielek reveals that the CCP’s unjust persecution and imprisonment of dissidents, practitioners of Falun Gong, and Muslim Uyghurs, included organ harvesting[surgically removing organs] so that they can be sold for organ transplantation.

[Photo of Jan Jekielek with comedian, Roy Schneider]

What’s more shocking is that the organ harvesting racket is conducted on an industrial scale, to maximize profit. Kidneys run for $60,000; livers, $100,000.

The donors who provide their organs – Uyghurs and Falun Gong members – are enemies of the state.

The Uyghurs are a largely Muslim, Turkic-speaking ethnic minority who have lived within China’s borders for centuries. Falun Gong is both a religion and a philosophy rooted in Buddhism and Daoism. Neither group is necessarily opposed to communism but, because of their links to traditional belief systems, both became targets of the CCP, resulting in persecution and imprisonment.

“The CCP doesn’t see its citizens as individuals with inherent dignity, but rather as raw material,” writes Jekielek.

He continues, “Xi Jinping has compared China’s human talent to “oil in the ground” that must be drilled, refined, and burned for national power…Xinjiang factories where Uyghurs and dissidents are worked literally to death making your Christmas lights, personal protective equipment (PPE), solar panels, everything. When a worker collapses, the body is discarded. Human life, in such a monstrous system, is just another resource to be used, exhausted, and discarded.”

Jekielek details the history of persecution of both groups and then explains how the organ harvesting developed. The author explains, “In many ways, China’s organ-harvesting industry grew out of the natural instincts of a totalitarian system: survival, subjugation, control, and instrumentalization. There was no grand plan at the beginning, only a series of perverse incentives that evolved into something monstrous.”

And monstrous it is. Jekielek provides the reader with undeniable evidence and even the testimony of a Falun Gong member named Cheng, who escaped from his hospital room the night before more of his organs were to be removed – doctors were keeping him alive for another day to do more surgery.

Through a series of fortunate events, Cheng fled China. He ultimately learned that part of his liver and part of his lungs were removed.

We can easily see the monstrousness of harvesting human organs against the will of the donor. It begins with people being viewed as property of the state, particularly when those targeted are deemed as ‘less than’ or who express views in opposition to the state’s belief system.

It all begins with ignoring informed consent and subjugating the rights of the individual.

Did we not see this same paradigm begin to emerge in the United States and other Western nations in response to Covid? Is it not true that New York’s Governor, Kathy Hochul, sought to establish an Empire State version of Australia’s Covid detention camps? Do we not see the parallels between targeting Falun Gong and labeling those who questioned Covid policy as the ‘Disinformation Dozen’?

Dr. Joseph Varon comforts a patient with Covid in an ICU

In his book, Kekielek notes that America, too, has an organ donation problem.

Last July, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began confronting the ethical problems in the U.S. organ donation system. An investigation by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) into a major organ procurement organization revealed a Systemic Disregard for the sanctity of life.

“Our findings show that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life, and this is horrifying,” Kennedy said. “The organ procurement organizations that coordinate access to transplants will be held accountable. The entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor’s life is treated with the sanctity it deserves.”

Jekielek’s Killed to Order rips the ghoulish mask off of the CCP’s organ harvesting industry. When we consider our nation’s recent record of public health abuses, we should keep in mind that the slippery slope into evil begins with ignoring informed consent and denying the sanctity of human life.