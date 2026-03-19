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Letsrock's avatar
Letsrock
13m

When will people like K Hochul and A Cuomo among many others be held accountable??? Until they do this travesty against humanity will not end.

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earl's avatar
earl
3hEdited

I wonder if this would be a good tactic to expose the banality of totalitarianism: Get people to acknowledge the horrors of utilitarian medicine exposed in Jan's book. Then point out that we did our own version of that during Covid - we sacrificed young for old. We took children that were at very low risk and locked them down for years, depriving them of years of childhood and young adulthood, and forced them to get shots of some new unproven technology. All to save grandpa, would have been protected by getting his own shot anyway. We did the same thing.

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