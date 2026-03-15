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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
3h

Forced organ harvesting, a chilling and growing industry Published on July 4, 2025

https://www.freedomunited.org/news/forced-organ-harvesting-a-chilling-and-growing-industry/

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Leynia's avatar
Leynia
28mEdited

I don't see that Judeo-Christian ethics had anything to do with this. Your perspective is insulting to people of other religions and of no religion. Are you implying, for example, that Hindus would kill people for their organs without batting an eye?

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