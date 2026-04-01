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nancy roberts's avatar
nancy roberts
4d

I personally will never understand why farmers are not the highest paid people on the planet. Instead, we "value" entertainment above basic needs.

I always like to chat with the cashiers at the grocery store and upon buying liver, which she thought was gross, was actually stunned to find out where hamburger came from! Truth. I thought she was kidding, but in fact she is the product of our education system. I will admit leaving there feeling that this country is in big trouble if we have naive people, maybe no fault of her own, as the next generation of thinkers and leaders who actually prefer the artificial, in many aspects, to the real. Just my thoughts.

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Beth C Coddiwompler's avatar
Beth C Coddiwompler
4dEdited

In addition to buying the book, please request these types of books at your local library. I've done this for truth-telling books the past 5 years and my library is very good about getting them — and when they arrive, a waiting list usually forms! It's a great way to spread truth and enlighten communities.

Note that John Klar has two books out this year:

Welcome to the Revolution: The Ongoing Story of the Bipartisan Alliance to Make America Healthy Again

and

The Coming Food Crisis: How Corporations, Activists, and Climate Alarmists Are Waging War on Farmers

You can get ISBN codes and publisher info from the Amazon listings for your library requests.

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