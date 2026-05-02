“If you want to understand the people, the policies, and the process of my second term in office, read this book.” — Donald J. Trump, March 2026, from the Foreward to Sean Spicer’s “Trump: 2.0”

“Sean Spicer reveals how President Trump returned to office with a mission to drive permanent healthcare progress. Never before has a president and his team fought harder to make it cheaper and easier to be healthy in America.” —Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator, CMS

Regnery, a division of Skyhorse Publishing, this week published a new book by Sean Spicer, best known as President Donald Trump’s first press secretary.

The book, Trump 2.0: The Revolution That Will Permanently Transform America, explains a broad range of the president’s current policies, including securing the borders; trade & and tariffs; NATO; defense and intelligence; education; Doge; the Charlie Kirk assassination; and how to take back the media from the clutches of the progressive left.

For readers of The MAHA Report, the book’s Chapter 7, “The MAHA Policy Blueprint,” will be of particular interest. Spicer shrewdly explains how, with the help of Big Pharma, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., once the darling of the the left, became a prime target of the Big Pharma-funded left, right, and center.

Spicer presents MAHA as a revolutionary response to America’s chronic health crisis, blaming Big Pharma and Big Food for prioritizing profits over public well-being. He argues these industries lobby heavily to maintain harmful practices (e.g., unsafe additives, high drug prices), leading to obesity (41.6 percent of adults), chronic diseases (60-percent of Americans), and poor child health outcomes. Spicer sees Kennedy’s HHS role as central, framing him as disrupting the Big Pharma “cartel” to restore health through science and accountability.

More analysis than memoir, Spicer’s Trump 2.0 diligently explains the harmful influence of Big Pharma — spent $391M lobbying in 2024 (most of any sector); DTC ads mislead consumers, inflating prices (up to 4x higher than peers); examples like Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin fueled opioid deaths.

Similarly, Spicer lambasts Big Food’s role in harming our well-being — by pushing ultra-processed foods with dyes/additives (e.g., Red 40). He also recounts how the GRAS loophole allows untested ingredients that are part of why America has a 41% obesity rate, rising child allergies, and other chronic conditions.

Spicer praises Secretary Kennedy’s solutions and ‘wins’ through late 2025, including:

Food Reforms: Phasing out petroleum dyes by 2026; companies (e.g., Nestlé, Hershey, General Mills) committing to remove dyes/additives; Nebraska soda ban in food stamps.

Pharma Reforms: FDA crackdown on DTC ads; off-label drugs/Right to Try promoted; COVID vaccines removed from child/pregnant recommendations.

Broader Agenda: MAHA Commission for research (e.g., chronic disease, vaccines); rural health investments; private sector shifts (e.g., Steak ‘n Shake to beef tallow).

Further, Spicer highlights major wins under Kennedy and Trump that he believes have lasting power:

35% of food industry pledged dye removal (e.g., PepsiCo, Tyson).

Polls: Bipartisan support (53% conservatives, 35% very liberals positive on MAHA).

Ties to MAGA: Aligns with border security (fentanyl), economy (tariffs on imports).

Finally, Spicer calls MAHA Trump’s "Manhattan Project" for health, led by Kennedy (HHS), Marty Makary (FDA), Mehmet Oz (Medicare) and Jay Bhattacharya (NIH).

With such a dream team, Spicer predicts enduring change [“The Revolution That Will Permanently Transform America,” as the book’s subtitle reads], for the public, he says, is coming to see the benefits of the accumulating MAHA ‘wins’ — lower obesity, better child health, and much more.

With Trump 2.0 , Spicer establishes himself as a savvy policy thinker of the highest order.