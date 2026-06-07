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Brendaria Harvey's avatar
Brendaria Harvey
29m

Shades of “Atlas Shrugged” reverberates. I so look forward to reading this book written by a man who understands the raison d’etre of being human and has committed his life to living it. May God bless him in all ways.

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Dr. Karreman's avatar
Dr. Karreman
7m

I'm really drawn to folks who were democrats, but no more. Though Timothy Mellon is from a completely different socio-economic status than I am, talking about experiences derived from calorie-burning work resonates with me. What also resonates is calling out bureaucrats who seem to take pleasure in enforcing The Process yet who actually produce nothing of value for society. This book will be next up after John Klar's newest release.

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