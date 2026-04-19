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PonyBoy's avatar
PonyBoy
2h

I cannot wait to read this book.

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John Prinz's avatar
John Prinz
1h

Free Speech comes from within me. Our brains are plastic I learned from Dr Michael H Moskowitz a great psychiatrist that treated my brain. I treated with Dr Moskowitz for 27 years, each month talking about my medical problems. I have been in pain now for 34 years, injured when I was 31. So this medical problems the caused my pain and the fact Dr Moskowitz gave me Rx Opiates and other Rx drugs to control my pain. At the same time my surgeon was cutting on me, lower back to fix my spine. So in 1996 I became a Rx Oxycontin pain patient years of taking Rx meds. The same year Dr Moskowitz sent me to a place in San Francisco that told sick patients medicine called marijuana. I became a member to Dennis Peron Cannabis Buyer's Club, the first one in America. San Francisco CA is the birth place to medical marijuana. San Francisco CA is also the place US Senator Feinstein came out of as a County Supervisor in 1979. So my Dr Moskowitz was the best psychiatrist in San Francisco. So my medical records I have used to teach others marijuana is medicine. I read a medical history book about medical cannabis replacing Rx heroin. Professor Dr Grinspoons book Marihuana The Forbidden Medicine. History repeats itself but bigger. So my medical problems have caused my freedom of speech my power. My Truth how I replaced Rx Oxycontin and 13 other Rx drugs with strong cannabis medicine and then used my medical records to teach US Senator Feinstein Oxycontin was poison. US Senator Feinstein is gone but her words she wrote me back I still have. .2009 I started writing her, going into her office in SF. I would show Dennis Peron the godfather of medical marijuana her words. He would tell me she wants to hear from you again. Keep writing her. So I did. I didn't get past 10 grade. Everything I learned was in life from smart people like Dennis Peron. Dennis Perons compassion for sick patients saved us all. CA State law for medical marijuana is CUA, Compassion Use Act. So freedom of speech... I have had since my Pain changed my brain. Truth is all I have...Dr Moskowitz gave me the name Patient Zero because he said I was the first Opiate pain patient that replaced Rx Oxycontin with Mmj. Patient Zero John Prinz still speaking... Truth.

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