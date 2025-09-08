On Our Bookshelf: Explosive New Book by Gavin de Becker Exposes U.S Government and Big Pharma Secrets
By The MAHA Report
[On Our Bookshelf is a new series focused on what we, the staff of The MAHA Report, have been reading — hoping you’ll take an interest, too.]
The MAHA Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On Tuesday, September 9, The New York Times bestselling author Gavin de Becker’s new book, Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines, reaches the market.
The book investigates how the government ‘debunks’ inconvenient and unwanted truths.
The author, Gavin de Becker, an internationally recognized criminologist, tells a true crime story of fraud, bogus medical research and massive publicity campaigns paid for by the United States Government. With real-time direct access to original source material, the reader is left to decide if childhood vaccines cause autism and other brain damage.
Dr. Robert Malone, co-chair of CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said of the book, “How do you refute officious government-promoted medical falsehoods and gaslighting? This book leads by example. With sardonic wit, de Becker carefully, calmly, and objectively documents how government, industry, and academia have colluded to create false narratives that seem definitive. Most of all, he invites readers to draw their own conclusions.”
Forbidden Facts is published by Skyhorse Publishing, whose president and founder is Tony Lyons, also President of MAHA Action, this publication’s parent company.
Over the years I've acquired quite a number of books on the vaccine myth and the corrupted medical system. May they both quicly become bestsellers and help make the change to our antiquated health care system
The mind-control and propaganda of the public and especially of our medical professionals that vaccines are "safe and effective" has been successfully implemented in their Cabal controlled Medical Schools, institutions and media.
We now need to reverse all these lies and brainwashing.