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Jean's avatar
Jean
3h

Thank you for this well covered review of the Malone's latest book. I've subscribed to their substack and otherwise followed them since the Rogan interview. I've found them dedicated and true to course. Their successes and tribulations are real. Their travels and participations have been to our/the world's benefit. The trials and tribulations of developing their homesteads are real. One appreciates that their income is suffient for help, as needed. Their books well contribute to readers funds of knowledge. i have this book and am appreciating and benefiting from its insights. So glad to avail of this beneficial read!

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Bonnie J. Toomey's avatar
Bonnie J. Toomey
3h

I respect what The Malone’s are doing - leading, educating, and living a life that exemplifies family, farming, and science. The book looks fantastic!

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