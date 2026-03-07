The MAHA Report

John Prinz
3h

Make America Healthy Again??? In 1914 cannabis medicine replaced Rx Heroin. Everyday Cannabis isn't medicine in America more die on Opiates like fentanyl. Since 1996 CA Voter's passed Prop 215, written in our CA Constitution called Compassion Use Act. Yes cannabis medicine is real in California. No State has CUA. But our Federal government has a Federal Medical Marijuana Program with only one patient Irvin Rosenfeld. Yet Rx Oxycontin poisoned millions of pain patients. When will we have cannabis medicine again in all of America.

John Day MD
3h

"I have an AR-15 and I am prepared to eat You."

There are other paths, like growing potatoes, which armies always leave in the ground.

Got a thousand gallon rainwater tank yet?

