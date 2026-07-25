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Terry Stanford's avatar
Terry Stanford
Jul 25

Well, they owe him one for all the results of an investigation that shows a great deal of cheating went on in 2020. However, I believe Trump just likes to see the press squirm and may actually want to live the rest of his 80s away from the public. He is correct when he says the press won’t have a job any more after he leaves. He is all they talk about. With the vile hatred from the Left stirred up every day in the press, he will be very fortunate if he escapes the absolute loons out there that want to eliminate him before this term is up. Prayers for the protection of him, his family and everyone who supports him.

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Margaret Fairchild's avatar
Margaret Fairchild
Jul 25

I'm somewhat shocked that MAHA would promote a third term for Trump, who has betrayed his promise to end forever wars, to specifically not start war in the Middle East, etc. He is not sane, and he appears to be doing the bidding of war criminal Bibi Netanyahu.

I'd much rather see RFK Jr run for president in 2028, unless he has completely abandoned his own commitment to end the wars.

Most Americans want an end to the Iran war and all senseless wars--wars which are designed by the neocons and are enriching corporate billionaires with no regard for human life.

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