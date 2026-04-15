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John Prinz's avatar
John Prinz
5h

Opiate's kill more young Americans than cancer. Yet America has the Replacement medicine to stop the Opiate deaths with cannabis medicine. Open up the Federal Medical Marijuana Program and save the addicts....or not.... How did RFKJR daughter die? Opiate's. One of thousands maybe millions from a drug that poisoned them. Cannabis medicine replaced Rx Oxycontin 23 years ago. Cannabis medicine replaced Rx Heroin in America. Just read Professor Dr Grinspoons book Marihuana The Forbidden Medicine. Teach One Reach One.

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
5h

Thanks for the info

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