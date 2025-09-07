By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, with Staff, The MAHA Report

A day after senators attacked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over the changes he’s been making to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Dr. Robert Malone, a new ACIP member and a mRNA vaccine technology patent holder, appeared on a popular podcast to vigorously defend him.

The show, American Thought Leaders podcast, produced by The Epoch Times, was released following the Senate Finance Committee’s contentious Kennedy hearing.

Titled “What’s Really Happening at the CDC,” the 1-hour and five-minute podcast provides listeners with a perspective on the shakeup at the agency that sharply contrasts the hyperbolic narrative on nearly every other media. Where others write of a “wrecking ball” approach, Dr. Malone, in defending Kennedy, emphasizes the word “reforms” due to historic deficiencies at the agency.

CDC Gatekeeping

To prove his point, Dr. Malone turned to a specific incident, which he portrayed as the catalyst for recent CDC terminations and resignations. He said the CDC had attempted to hijack the research of the ACIP Covid subcommittee workgroup by ignoring details about the harm vaccines can cause, beyond the well-established cardiac side-effects that have led to myocarditis and pericarditis.

The subcommittee will next meet in mid-September. According to Dr. Malone, it will then be in a position to exercise genuine independence from the CDC, something that is explicit in ACIP’s mandate – but which, in practice, was reduced to a rubber-stamping function, exposing the CDC’s ideological agenda.

Dr. Malone further dismissed media speculation that CDC officials had resigned due to political disagreements with Kennedy. The reason for many resignations, he said, is ACIP’s review of childhood hepatitis B vaccines.

Dr. Malone expressed personal regret over his vote to sanction the use of RSV monoclonal antibodies for newborns. Malone cited incomplete CDC data on excess deaths and seizures, which were obscured by selective reporting and arbitrary cutoffs of data points.

CDC’s Dangerous Ommissions

Dr. Malone also said he has major issues with how the CDC makes systemic decisions to ignore adverse data that does not reach the arbitrary thresholds of concern set internally by the CDC. In other words, according to Dr. Malone, the CDC has been ignoring data that raises red flags about medications simply because that data doesn’t fit neatly within CDC parameters.

When the CDC fails to report a medications’ risks, ACIP scientists, the wider scientific and research community, and the American public are effectively prevented from seeing and analyzing complete data sets that can help determine the real-world harms associated with a specific medicine.

In Dr. Malone’s view red flags should be investigated more thoroughly since they can lead scientists and doctors to build data that can save lives. In the case of the covid vaccines made available during the pandemic, ignoring the red flags, Malone said, made health outcomes for Americans worse.

According to Dr. Malone, the CDC's approach to evaluating risks has a significant flaw: it looks at each medicine or dose individually, ignoring how those medications interact in real-world scenarios. For example, a single dose of one medicine might seem safe, but when combined with other medicines or taken in multiple doses, especially high doses, it can lead to serious side effects. By failing to account for these combined effects, the CDC's methodology overlooks critical risks.

CDC corruption and manipulation goes back decades

Dr. Malone described the CDC as a public health body that has not been acting prudently or even scientifically for decades. Instead, he said, the CDC has been captured by political and corporate interests.

The result? The defanging of ACIP, because the CDC consistently fails to provide clear, clean, and full datasets to ACIP, while the CDC fails to allow ACIP the necessary time to carefully review even the limited data the CDC offers.

But Dr. Malone is confident that Secretary Kennedy and President Trump will succeed in implementing what he views as long-overdue structural reforms at the CDC.