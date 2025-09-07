The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John T's avatar
John T
Sep 7

This article makes the point once again that the CDC wouldn't be able to do the damage it does if the FDA was regulating properly and stopped approving dangerous drugs. These changes need to be made at the CDC, but they aren't going to stop these drugs from being approved to the American consumers. I reviewed the novel drug approvals for August. One of them all the trials were terminated. Those are the same trials the drug company lists on the prescribing information justifying efficacy. FDA approved a drug with no trials completed. The age range is 1 year old and above. There were drugs approved with no placebos in trials as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
Sep 7

There is a full court press in every MSM outlet against anything RFK Jr is doing There will be zero coverage of anything like what Dr Malone is saying. They will lie about any and all things to destroy MAHA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture