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Pam Hightower's avatar
Pam Hightower
3d

Thank you for having Cate Shannihan on. She was my PCP for a short time. I’ve been off of seed oils for about 15 years now. Life changing.

Thank you Cate for joining the Maha movement. It was made for you!

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Pam Hightower's avatar
Pam Hightower
1d

Cholesterol is old news. Made up by the pharmaceutical industry to sell statins. Statins now are the leading prescribed drug. Your brain relies on cholesterol to function. Now we have alzemeimers and various other conditions related to inflammation, which is caused by seed oils. If you let your system run on saturated fat, it will function better. Wonder why? There plenty of research to support what I am talking about. Read Cate Shannihan's books for a start. But I still say, do what you want. See what happens. Not sure about your butt naked comment and spears.

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