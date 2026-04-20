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Jessica's avatar
Jessica
3hEdited

“Vitamin K” caused my newborn to have a breathing emergency about 15 minutes it was given to him. I found out later it’s in the black box warning. I was told it’s just a vitamin. It was all he had. Pretty easy science.

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Dina Goldin, Ph.D.'s avatar
Dina Goldin, Ph.D.
3hEdited

When Dr. Gator calls for comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated kids, is he aware they already exist? Watching the "Inconvenient Truth" documentary about the Henry Ford study is all he should need to stop sitting on the fence and calling for more studies...

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