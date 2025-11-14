The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

BS Free MD
11h

I remember clearly this debacle and the overnight fear that enveloped my patients on HRT.. I had a hard time even then accepting that study because with my small brain and basic " country doc knowledge " I could see the flaws.. I cautioned my patients and let them choose based on risk/ benefit. Never saw any rise in the touted side effects listed in this wretched study.. Clinical experience and anecdotal evidence speaks for itself.. sadly a whole generation has lost this benefit and current physicians are still behind in knowledge. Most patients are way more educated on this topic than their PCP/GYN!!

Edited to add: one key point is now I am a little worried the pendulum may shift too far the other way, almost akin to the days of " nursing shaming " . Social media influencers and famed gynecologists on social media are now preaching HRT benefits from the rooftops and extrapolating almost guaranteed health benefits in multiple health dark horses .. the fact is HRT has been studied less in women than the animal/ good industry and now as being sold as the new wonder drug for all. It's definitely not the answer for everyone and many choose not to use it or have genetic issues and conditions that make it intolerable. More studies are needed but caution needs to be heeded so we don't make false promises or misinform or shame those for whom HRT causes more issues than helps.

Kyra
12h

I suffered through a decade of severe hot flashes, insomnia, etc. Tried every natural remedy i could find and nothing helped. I was bound and determined to not take any prescription drugs. This year at 67 my naturopath recommended bioidentical hormones. My body felt like it was shutting down. Insomnia, constipation, fatigue, brain fog, etc. I have always been a fit, high energy person. I got out of my own way and tried the bioidentical hormones. A life changer for me.

