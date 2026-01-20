By Adam Garrie, The MAHA Report

Please join us on Wednesday, January 21, from 4pm - 5pm Eastern, for the MAHA Action Media Hub, featuring some of the most prominent voices from the MAHA movement. These men and women are working tirelessly to change both perceptions and realities about health, nutrition and medicine.

The event will take you on a deep dive into exciting policy changes planned for 2026.

The program features MAHA Action president and host, Tony Lyons; U.S. Senator from Kentucky and physician, Rand Paul; geoengineering researcher and MAHA advocate, Peter A. Kirby; former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield; Deputy Secretary of Health and acting CDC Director, Jim O’Neill; Principal Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to the Secretary at HHS, Stefanie Spear; author and keto expert, Dr. Eric Berg; biohacker and human performance specialist, Gary Brecka; and ACIP scientist, professor, and physician, Dr. Robert Malone.

.To attend our media hub, simply click the free registration link here.

All of our Media Hub events are open to the public and the press.

We hope to see you on Weds@4pm!!