The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

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Cate Shanahan, MD's avatar
Cate Shanahan, MD
7h

This is a great article. Such an important topic and the list of what needs to happen, at the end of the article, makes tons of sense. I would imagine other countries may be doing something similar and some may be ahead of us. Is there any guidance there? I mean, maybe we don't need to reinvent the wheel.

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Renee C.'s avatar
Renee C.
7h

I'm very pleased with the push by MAHA to get back to regenerative farming! It's a slow process but worth it. I buy our foods from regenerative farmers and encourage others to do so as well.

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