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Praise Dear Leader's avatar
Praise Dear Leader
1hEdited

So true! Chiropractors really were the unsung heros of 9/11, and of the War on Terror itself.

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SailingAway's avatar
SailingAway
1m

The Rockefeller Cartel, owners of the WTC, failed to heed the chiropractors’ warnings. The result - thousands dead, many more autismed, and 26 years of forever wars.

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