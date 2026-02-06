Today, MAHA Center Inc. announced it will release a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Mike Tyson, which simultaneously launches the start of a national campaign for Americans to Eat Real Food.

In the ad, Mike describes his sister’s death from obesity and his own battle with addiction to ultraprocessed food. He highlights how America is the most powerful country in the world, but also the sickest and most obese: over 40% of teens are overweight and 38% of are pre-diabetic. Nearly 79% of a child’s diet is ultraprocessed food in the United States, while it is below 20% in peer counties.

The ad was directed by Brett Ratner, the director of the recent documentary, Melania, and the Rush Hour movie franchise.

The Tyson ad launches a national campaign to support the Trump administration’s efforts to evangelize whole food; reform SNAP to convert to real food, instead of soda and candy; and ensure our military and school lunch procurement features nutrient-dense food instead of poison.

Americans across the political spectrum are waking up to the fact that the standard American diet is destroying our health and draining our healthcare budget.

The ad directs viewers to RealFood.gov, a new public health website which outlines historic government recommendations to follow a nutrient-dense, whole food diet.

MAHA Center Inc., which financed the ad, is an unaffiliated non-profit.

Ad link, here:

During prior administrations, the government has called ultraprocessed food and added sugar healthy parts of a child’s diet. They are not.

As Americans watch an army of celebrities sell out by pitching objectively harmful food during the Super Bowl, Mike Tyson will share his empowering story of reversing his depression and chronic disease through Real Foods.

This is the start of a nationwide campaign. Today, taxicabs in key markets in the U.S. and Canada (see below preliminary list of cities) will carry the empowering ad, “Processed Food Kills” alongside an image of Mike Tyson.

Cities on whose taxis the ad will appear include:

New York, NY

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Chicago, IL

San Francisco, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Boston, MA

Washington DC

Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Dallas, TX

Phoenix, AZ

Houston, TX

The ad is expected to garner 500 Million impressions monthly, for a $2.5 million value; and six billion impressions per year, for a $30 million value.

Firefly contributed the media buy for the taxi campaign.

The MAHA™ Center exists to advance the health and well-being of Americans by fostering innovation, critically examining failures in the current health system, and promoting models that optimize health outcomes for individuals and communities.

Contact:

Tony Lyons, President, MAHA Center

Tony@mahacenter.org

Katya Plyshevsky 917-450-4964

press@mahacenter.org

Cooper Deal 832-922-1776

press@mahacenter.org