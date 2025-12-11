The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Murphy's avatar
Daniel Murphy
2h

This is inspiring to me, as the notion of our basic human rights must include the ability to breathe clean air, drink safe water and grow our nourishment from healthy soils. I am reminded of these words from JFK, during a speech on world peace at American University: “For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. And we are all mortal. Our problems are man made, therefore they can be solved by man.” He was speaking of mass annihilation from nuclear weapons, but mankind is truly in a war for survival from another form of malevolence. We know who our enemies are and we have the moral imperative to defeat them. We absolutely must.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Leahy's avatar
Michael Leahy
2h

This warms my heart.

I love the holistic approach, from gut biome to healthy soil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture