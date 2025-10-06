By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
The federal government might be closed, but MAHA is very much open! Last week’s MAHA wins came on issues as diverse as medical cannabis reform, childhood cancer research, Walmart going MAHA, and an agreement by Pfizer and the government to lower drug prices.
But first, here’s our Caitlin Sinclair with her video summary of the week’s ‘wins.’
Walmart Goes MAHA
Walmart announced it will eliminate synthetic food dyes from its private-label food products, by reformulating items to use natural colorings derived from fruits, vegetables, and spices. All synthetic food dyes will be removed from said products by January 2027.
Prescription Drug Price Reductions
President Trump announced an agreement with Pfizer through which a majority of the company’s drugs acquired via Medicaid will be offered at prices equivalent to those paid by other developed countries — also known as the most favored nations model.
The White House said that the discounted prices will be, on average, 85% lower than current rates. Most new Pfizer drugs will also be priced according to this most favored nations model.
Beginning in 2026, the federal government will launch the Trump Rx website, enabling Americans to buy prescription drugs through a direct-to-consumer model that promises significantly lower prices compared to the 2025 average.
As part of the deal, Pfizer has pledged $70 billion in domestic research and development. The president further stated that other companies failing to reach similar agreements will face a 100% tariff on their imported products.
President Posts on Health Benefits of Hemp-Derived CBD
In a Truth Social video, posted by President Trump, the president explained how the body’s endocannabinoid system naturally weakens with age, potentially impacting senior health. The president positions hemp-derived CBD as a “game-changer” that could help restore balance, ease pain, improve sleep, and enable seniors to “feel better, live longer, and improve their quality of life significantly.”
Many people who viewed the video interpreted the post as a move towards federal decriminalization of medical cannabis.
Boost for Addiction Treatment
The HHS announced that the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA) will award $45 million in supplemental funding to sober/recovery housing among young adults, following the President’s Executive Order on Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets. This is part of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s commitment to offering substantial improvements to addiction programs that can permanently help Americans suffering with long-term substance abuse issues.
HHS Pushes Back Against Branch of WHO
Echoing recent remarks by Secretary Kennedy about major deficiencies at the WHO, HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill criticized the WHO’s Pan American Health Organization. He said it has strayed from its mission of creating cooperative public health solutions, and has become corrupt and an non-transparent operational structure that “exploits medical workers through forced labor,” through the Mais Médicos program.
New Executive Order to Fund Childhood Cancer Research
President Trump signed the Unlocking Cures for Pediatric Cancer with Artificial Intelligence Executive Order. The order doubles investment in the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative for a total of $100 million. This initiative aims to combat childhood cancer using advanced AI-driven research. Secretary Kennedy said this initiative “will harness America’s innovation in artificial intelligence to find cures for pediatric cancer.”
HHS Rejects AI Cartel
HHS Deputy Secretary O’Neill confirmed that the administration will not back the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a private sector-led initiative involving major health and tech firms like Microsoft, OpenAI, Mayo Clinic, and Duke Health. O’Neil called CHAI a “cartel” that could stifle innovation from small and medium sized companies with its top-down regulatory proposals.
The deal with Pfizer doesn't seem like a win. Cheaper toxins? Oh yippee!
Also more spending is not a win. Nobel causes, but wasted money.
