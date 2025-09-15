By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report

In this week’s MAHA Minute Video, MAHA Action remembers the courageous life of Charlie Kirk, a personal friend of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a supporter of the MAHA movement and a fellow warrior for our constitutional freedoms.

Below is a review of the last week of news from the world of MAHA.

MAHA Commission Strategic Report Released

The White House officially released The MAHA Commission’s strategic report, Make Our Children Healthy Again, which focuses on childhood chronic disease.

The report includes a mandate to establish a vaccine injury research program; to promote more efficient and soil healthy farming practices; to advance nutrition research, ensuring safe drinking water; to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test; to reduce overmedicalization. Moreover, the report addressed reforming health agencies, addressing mental health and addiction, investigating environmental causes of autism, launching a chronic disease initiative, and studying cumulative chemical exposure.

Taken together, these mandates aim to enhance transparency, prioritize scientific freedom, combat chronic diseases, and protect public health through inter-agency collaboration.

Senate Hearing Exposes Suppressed Data on Vaccine Risks

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) chaired a Senate hearing on vaccine harms, featuring witnesses Toby Rogers, PhD, and attorney/researcher Aaron Siri.

The hearing highlighted a suppressed study showing significant health disparities between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. This study, undertaken by Henry Ford, links vaccines to higher rates of asthma, autism, and neurological conditions.

During the hearing, Dr. Rogers said that since 1999 the CDC has known that vaccines can cause autism even as doctors remain committed to Big Pharma narratives that adamantly resist that possibility. The best science, Rogers said, occurs outside the “epistemic bubble.”

The hearing also noted a lack of accountability for Covid era malfeasance.

Big Pharma Ads Restricted

President Trump signed an Executive Order allowing the FDA to re-impose pre-1997 regulations that force pharmaceutical companies to disclose all side effects of their products on pharmaceutical ads. FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary pledged to strongly enforce federal regulations against companies which continue to violate risk disclosure rules.

President Backs Kennedy

Despite legacy media’s fabrication of a rift between President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, Trump showed support for the HHS secretary. “He’s a different kind of guy,” he told the press. “He’s got a lot of ideas. You know, normally they don’t have ANY ideas, and that’s why we have problems with autism and some of the other things! Because we’re coming up with the answers for autism. You watch. We’re coming up with the answers for other things that normal people, regular people, easy-to-get-along-with people, wouldn’t be able to do. He’s got a lot of ideas, and so do I. And we’re going to do that.”

Trump’s Vaccine Risks Video Goes Viral

On Truth Social, President Trump shared a 2000s video of doctors discussing the health risks from thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative in vaccines like the flu shot. The video was captioned, “They’re ALL poison. Every. Single. One.”

NIH Director Slams Biden Era Censorship

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya expressed support for Secretary Kennedy’s assessment that the Biden administration censored and suppressed the views of multiple scientists. He also expressed alarm at the fact that the CDC, under Biden, allowed the teachers’ union to write Covid--era policies for children.