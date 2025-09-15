The MAHA Report

The MAHA Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
Sep 15

RFK will relentlessly pursue the truth for the American people. WE can handle it.

That's why Phrma, political hacks and bureaucrats abhor his honesty.

“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters” ― Albert Einstein

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Sep 15

Thanks. Make American children healthy again. Now Kennedy should get the CIA out of the drug business.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 MAHA Action Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture