By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The MAHA Report
Last week was hugely eventful for the MAHA movement. The CDC’s vaccine advisory board (ACIP) restored its independence, while Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continued to score private and public sector wins for major reforms.
House Supports NIH Phasing Out Cruel Animal Testing
The House Appropriations Committee gave unanimous approval to an amendment in the FY26 NIH spending bill, barring the use of federal taxpayer dollars for vertebrate animal research focused on transgender interventions—including pharmaceuticals, surgical procedures, or additional alterations designed to change an animal's physical form in ways that diverge from its biological sex.
ACIP No Longer Recommends Covid Vaccine
On Tuesday, HHS and CDC announced the appointment of five additional scientists to the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The new members include Catherine M. Stein, Ph.D., Evelyn Griffin, M.D., Hillary Blackburn, PharmD, M.B.A., Kirk Milhoan, M.D., Ph.D., and Raymond Pollak, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.R.C.S.
Following two days of lengthy deliberations, ACIP unanimously voted against recommending vaccination for Covid. Anyone who voluntarily wishes to receive a Covid vaccine can do so following a consultation with a physician.
During the meeting, ACIP scientists discussed several major risks associated with mRNA vaccination, including the penetration of the blood-brain barrier by mRNA. Scientists also said that even two years after receiving an mRNA jab, traces of mRNA were found in vital organs including the brain, heart, liver, and testicles.
ACIP members also discussed how mRNA injections can weaken the human immune system. Scientists also heard a presentation about the higher instances of birth defects in babies born to vaccinated mothers when compared to a non-vaccinated cohort.
During the same meeting, ACIP recommended that toddlers should be vaccinated against chickenpox through standalone vaccination rather than through the combination measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV) vaccine.
Kennedy Eulogizes Charlie Kirk
During last week's memorial to Charlie Kirk in Washington, D.C., Kennedy praised Kirk as the architect of the political unity between MAHA and MAGA. Kennedy also credited Kirk with courage and political bravery. He described Kirk as a warrior for the Constitution and freedom, noting that a life without freedom is a fate worse than death.
At Kirk’s memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Kennedy delivered a moving eulogy along with other members of the cabinet, Vice President Vance, and President Trump. You can read MAHA Action’s full coverage of Charlie Kirk’s funeral at The MAHA Report.
Tyson Foods and McDonald’s Embrace MAHA
Tyson Foods announced that it will eliminate high fructose corn syrup, along with sucralose, BHA/BHT, and titanium dioxide, from its branded products. Separately, McDonald’s announced a seven-year, $200 million investment in regenerative agriculture.
According to the company, “McDonald’s USA also believes that this initiative will help boost its U.S. supply chain resilience, including by providing participating ranchers economic returns such as incentive payments.”
Secretary Kennedy praised Tyson’s and McDonald’s for embracing changes that will make Americans healthier.
CDC Corruption Leads to Arrest
Former CDC contractor, Dr. Poul Thorsen, was arrested in Germany and faces extradition to the United States.
Commenting on the arrest, Secretary Kennedy said, “Thorsen has been number one on the Health and Human Services (HHS) most wanted list for the past ten years. I’m grateful to Pam Bondi for working with my agency to make sure he’ll finally be brought to justice.”
The MAHA Report’s Health Freedom Editor, Louis Conte, authored one of the only major reports on the arrest, which can be read here.
I’m eternally grateful that my sons were smarter than me and refused the jabs for themselves and their children.
I'm glad to see major progress that mRNA vaccine is only volunarily available after a doctor consult, but NOT RECOMMENDED. The mRNA penetration of the Brain Blood Barrier is a major threat. Vital organs (Brain, heart, liver, testicles) with traces of mRNA even 2 years after mRNA vaccine are quite concerning. More birth defects in babies born to mRNA vaccinated moms is another serious warning. mRNA vaccines should be totally removed from the market given the severity of these injuries, but the uninformed will be able to still get a mRNA vaccine after a doctor's consult.
I say the uninformed with intention. In today's world, even with emails going back and forth between doctor and patient, it is rare to see serious information being shared with the average patient by the average MD in terms of what fully informed medical consent would actually require. It rarely occurs. Fully informed medical consent should include the complete published copy of the manufacturer's insert identifying all of the pages of scientific details reported to the FDA, and nothing less will do. However, why is it that the medical doctors who prescribe pharmaceuticals never seem to be in the loop to be given that all important manufacturer's print-out in order to provide that tiny print publication to their patient(s). Some medical offices seem to be able to obtain the details off the internet, but they are full size print and do not usually seem complete in terms of listing the chemical formula and all the side effects found during the study. Good MDs will also warn the patient about potential interactions or complications that may occur with other drugs or supplements the patient is taking, given the patient's drug and supplement list and given the patient's diagnoses. A good MD will also warn the patient if the drug has not been on the market long enough for any problems it may have to surface sufficiently.
The real problem emerges at the pharmacy when the patient is given a generic or even a brand drug which has been prescribed, but then the pharmacy states they cannot provide the manufacturer's insert. Instead one major US pharmacy usually gives the patient a one or two page printout that does not begin to inform the patient as to potential side-effects to actually watch-out for symptoms. Instead, it tells the patient if s/he suspects that the drug might be causing a side effect that they should contact their doctor, but they are unlikely to make the connection when they have not been informed of every side effect found during that drug's human trials. The pharmacist should have a limit not to exceed 24-hours to provide requested manufactuer's drug insert publication data when requested by a prescribed patient, and failure to be able to show that timely effort should result in a criminal felony for the pharmacist, and failure of the drug manufacturer to properly respond within 24-hours to the pharmacist or to the patient should result in a criminal felony and $100,000 fine per incident for the drug manufacturer, with 40% of that fine reverting back to the patient who was improperly treated.