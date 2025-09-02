By Adam Garrie, Breaking News Reporter, The Maha Report

Kennedy Defends Religious Exemptions

Secretary Kennedy offered a robust defense of religious exemptions to vaccines mandated by schools. The issue arose when the Director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights, Paula M. Stannard, wrote a letter outlining the HHS position that West Virginia’s schools must enforce Governor Morrisey’s executive order respecting religious exemptions.

Commenting on his support for religious exemptions, Kennedy said, “I stand with Governor Patrick Morrisey. His executive order upholds West Virginians’ religious freedom and parental rights while keeping the state in full compliance with federal law. I urge state legislators to support the Governor’s leadership and protect these fundamental rights. At HHS, we will enforce conscience protections and defend every family’s right to make informed health decisions."

Emergency Use Authorization Ends For COVID Vaccines

Kennedy announced that the FDA ended its long-standing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID vaccines. The recommendations for these vaccines are now limited to children and adults with preexisting conditions, as well as people over the age of 65. Others who wish to take the vaccines can do so following a routine consultation with a physician.

Kennedy promised that mandates are a thing of the past while also guaranteeing

placebo-controlled trials for future vaccines.

NIH Closes Chapter on Animal Testing

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya praised Nicole Kleinstreuer, Acting NIH Deputy Director, for her efforts in reducing cruel animal testing by advancing non-animal models in biomedical research. Bhattacharya highlighted that her work improves human health outcomes and reduces animal use. He contrasted the Biden administration’s political attacks on dissident scientists with the Trump administration’s approach, which avoids political litmus tests and allows scientists to lead.

Kennedy further said that a set of experiments aiming to turn primates transgender, to test experimental mRNA vaccines on the animals, was being phased out. He confirmed this project came about in 2020 as a result of a grant from Anthony Fauci.

President Trump Discusses Autism With Kennedy

During a cabinet meeting, President Trump asked Kennedy to move swiftly in his efforts to determine potential environmental causes of autism. According to the President, “There has to be something artificially causing this autism, meaning a drug or something [else]."

During the cabinet meeting, Kennedy stated, “We’re finding certain interventions that are almost certainly causing autism. We will have announcements, as promised, in September." Kennedy pointed out that today, “1 in every 31 kids” are diagnosed with a form of autism. Kennedy contrasted this statistic with a study from 1970 that found only 1 in every 10,000 children had autism.

Kennedy Makes Texas Healthy Again

Kennedy joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who signed three major pieces of state MAHA legislation into law. Texas will now force food producers to label the ingredients of packages deemed unfit for human consumption in other developed nations.

The new Texas laws also mandate nutritional education in K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and medical schools. Additionally, Abbott signed laws banning the acquisition of junk food through the SNAP program while banning a number of artificial additives from school meals.

The Texas Senate also passed a bill allowing for the over-the-counter sale of Ivermectin.

Nutritional Education For Doctors

HHS and the Department of Education called for mandatory nutrition education for all doctors.

SSRIs and Violence - A New Investigation

Kennedy announced that the NIH will investigate potential links between SSRIs and other psychiatric drugs with acts of violence and self-harm. Kennedy said that the NIH will approach the issue with an open mind, although he noted that a number of psychiatric drugs already come with warning labels that raise red flags on negative behavioral side effects.

Changes at CDC

The HHS fired former CDC Director, Susan Monarez. Several CDC officials resigned the following day. Commenting on this, FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary said that the CDC had lost its mission. He added, “They propagate dogma. They pushed cloth masks on toddlers for three years. They insisted schools shut out children for nearly two years using a phony pseudoscience document that the teachers' union edited … They made up six feet. They pushed vaccine boosters in young, healthy people. So the CDC needs a realignment, and it needs an extremely strong leader.”

