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Lori's avatar
Lori
4hEdited

DOWN with animal research, abuse and torture. Keep closing these torture facilities. We need to stop big pharma animal research as well. I went to Pfizer in Kalamazoo and they treat their primates horribly. They put metal collars around the neck to pull them out of small metal cages and let them dangle in the air. They are in rooms that are dirty, dark and bare. It is criminal. We don't treat serial killers or rapists that way. And to think the CEO of Pfizer, Albert SOB Bourla is a veterinarian and took an oath to DO NO HARM. I have despised Pfizer ever since. Close down these places that are run by sadists.

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Lori
3h

Nestle uses bioengineered ingredients in their toll house morsels so that needs to end as well.

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