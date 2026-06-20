This week, a Wisconsin dog-breeding and animal research facility agreed to close and transfer more than 400 Beagles to rescue groups for adoption; HHS increased its commitment to millions of Americans battling substance addiction, mental illness and homelessness; and Nestle is the latest food company to go MAHA.

But first - Caitlin Sinclair’s MAHA Minute, available every Friday on MAHA Action’s social media channels.

Hundreds of Beagles Saved From Cruel Experiments

HHS announced that Ridglan Farms, a Wisconsin dog-breeding facility that previously supplied animals for experimental research, will transfer its remaining 475 beagles to a large, cage-free, no-kill dog rescue. Most of the dogs have already been transferred out of the facility and will soon be available for adoption.. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins emphasized their agencies’ commitment to humane animal care and to replacing animal testing with effective alternatives wherever possible.

Kennedy Launches $96 Million Grant Program Targeting Addiction

HHS launched a $96 million grant program called STREETS (Safety Through Recovery, Engagement and Evidence-based Treatment and Support) to help cities, counties, and tribal organizations address substance abuse, mental illness, and homelessness through treatment, recovery programming, housing support, and street outreach.

Eight applicants, or fewer, will receive up to $3 million annually for four years, with “harm reduction” services like safe injection sites explicitly barred. The initiative follows President Trump’s executive order targeting root causes of crime and disorder on America’s streets. This $96 million is separate from the $612 million HHS has committed in behavioral health funding.

Nestlé Goes MAHA

Nestlé USA announced this week that it has followed through on its promise from last year: the company will remove all petroleum-based dyes from its food and beverages, replacing them with natural dyes. This includes its recipe for Nesquick strawberry milk and all of the Nestle Vitality drinks, which are now being made using dyes from natural sources like fruit.

HHS Secretary Kennedy took to X to thank Nestle, writing: “Thank you, @Nestle, for eliminating synthetic dyes from your products. Nestlé stepped up and delivered. Now it’s time for every food company operating in America to do the same and help Make America Healthy Again.”